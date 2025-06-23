$250M in Food Assistance for Over Two Million NY Children

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York has begun issuing more than $250 million in food assistance to an estimated 2.2 million low-income children as part of the 2025 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, Summer EBT, program. New York State is sending $120 per child to eligible families to help pay for food during the summer, when students lose access to free school meals.

“As New York’s first Mom Governor, I’m committed to doing everything in my power to help kids and families across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “At a time when federally funded nutrition programs are under attack in Washington, Summer EBT will help thousands of low-income families with school-aged children across our state afford to buy healthy food over the summer when many children lose access to free school meals.”

Benefits will continue to be sent to families through the summer and into the fall. New Yorkers are encouraged to learn more about eligibility and apply, if necessary, before the Sept. 4 deadline. Most households will be paid based on available information and do not need to apply.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “By providing extra food assistance to low-income families during the summer months — when many school-aged children lose access to free or reduced-price school meals, Summer EBT is a very effective tool in helping us address food insecurity among New York’s most vulnerable children. We look forward to this summer’s rollout of the program, which, in its first year, provided $250 million in vital food assistance to more than two million school-aged children to help make sure they have access to healthy food during the summer. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to reducing hunger and food insecurity in New York State and for prioritizing programs, like Summer EBT, that support the well-being of children and families in communities throughout our State.”

In 2024, the first year of the program, Summer EBT provided $254 million in food assistance to more than 2.1 million low-income, school-aged children in New York State. Administered by the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Summer EBT is a federally funded program aimed at reducing hunger and food insecurity among children who are unable to access free and reduced-price school meals during the summertime when school is out. Eligible families with school-age children will receive a one-time payment of $120 per child as part of this summer’s program.

Research has shown that providing families with summer food benefits reduces childhood hunger and promotes better nutrition. A demonstration project tested by the USDA during the pandemic found that Summer EBT decreased the number of kids with very low food security by one-third.

Protecting New York’s Safety Net and Fighting for Food Access

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State will continue to stand up to efforts at the federal level to cut funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and all federally funded nutrition and assistance programs that New Yorkers depend on to put food on the table and make ends meet.

Congressional Republicans’ proposed changes to SNAP not only threaten the wellbeing of millions of New Yorkers who rely on SNAP to feed their families, but also New York’s farmers, farmers markets, grocers, retailers, and now increasingly restaurants, who recognize that SNAP is fundamental to the success of local economies across the state. SNAP spending supports jobs across New York’s food supply chain, in urban, suburban, and rural communities alike, underscoring how vital this resource is to the whole State.

On Friday, Governor Hochul highlighted the devastating impact proposed federal cost shifts related to SNAP would have on New York State. In total, the cost shifts put forward by the GOP will cost New York State and local county governments up to $2.1 billion a year, which cannot be absorbed at the state or local level and would cause significant state and local budgetary impacts.

It is estimated that over 300,000 households, including families with children, seniors, youth aging out of foster care, people experiencing homelessness, and veterans would be impacted by these changes, losing all or a portion of their SNAP benefits, resulting in a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in SNAP benefits for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers on an annual basis.

Beyond worsening food insecurity and malnutrition, cuts to the program would hurt local businesses and weaken SNAP’s ability to boost local economies in every state. Slashing families' grocery budgets would reduce revenue for thousands of businesses in every state, with ripple effects throughout the food supply chain.

Putting Money in Families Pockets

In New York State, Governor Hochul is delivering on her affordability commitments and putting thousands of dollars back in the pockets of millions of families across New York State through the proposals enacted in SFY 2026 Enacted Budget. These wins include drastically expanding New York’s Child Tax Credit, cutting taxes for middle class New Yorkers, sending inflation refund checks directly to millions of households, and ensuring free school meals for over 2.7 million students statewide.

New York State Senate Social Services Committee Chair Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Summer EBT is a vital resource for eligible families with children home from school for the summer. This program is a continuation of the resources I fought for at the onset of the pandemic to ensure that children do not experience hunger in the absence of school meals. I thank Governor Hochul and the Office of Temporary & Disability Assistance for their continued pursuit of critical federal funding to operate Summer EBT.”

New York State Assembly Social Services Committee Chair Maritza Davila said, “I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to combating food insecurity through the expansion of the Summer EBT program. Providing over $250 million in food assistance to more than two million children helps ensure that low-income families have the resources they need to keep their children healthy and nourished when school is out of session. As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I am proud to support initiatives that protect our most vulnerable — especially at a time when federal nutrition programs are under threat. This investment is not only a lifeline for families — it is also a reminder of New York’s commitment to the well-being of every child.”

No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella said, “Summer EBT is a transformative program for hundreds of thousands of families across New York State. By providing $120 in grocery benefits for each eligible child, it puts vital resources directly into the hands of families, helping them afford nutritious food for their children during the summer months. At the same time, it supports local economies by generating increased business for thousands of bodegas, supermarkets, and farmers statewide. I commend Governor Hochul and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) for their swift action in delivering these benefits, and I urge all potentially eligible New Yorkers to visit OTDA’s website to check their status. These funds are meant for you — don’t miss out.”

Eligible children are receiving Summer EBT food benefits on an EBT card that their families can use just like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Summer EBT food benefits can be used to buy food like fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains, and dairy at authorized retail food stores, farmers markets, and anywhere else SNAP is accepted.

The first batch of Summer EBT benefits will be issued to over 1 million children on June 18, and the next two batches will be issued a few weeks later to almost 500,000 additional children. Benefits will continue to be sent throughout the summer.

All eligible households will be sent a letter before they receive their benefits. Eligible households who used their Summer EBT card in 2024 will receive their benefits on the same card as last year.

Most children who are eligible — including recipients of SNAP, Public Assistance or Medicaid — will automatically receive Summer EBT and do not need to apply.

Other eligible families may need to apply to receive benefits for their children. To be eligible, a child must attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and meet the income requirements for free/reduced-price school meals.

Summer EBT food benefits are available on Summer EBT food benefits cards for 122 days after the date they were issued. All unused benefits are removed from the card after this time. Recipients should use their benefits soon after they receive them.

To learn more about Summer EBT benefits and eligibility or to apply, visit ny.gov/SummerEBT. Applications for summer 2025 benefits must be submitted by Sept. 4, 2025.