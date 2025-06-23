Governor Kotek Declares State of Emergency Due to Rowena Fire

Governor Tina Kotek declared a State of Emergency to protect life, safety, and property due to the Rowena Fire that has caused a natural disaster in Wasco County.

Beginning June 11, 2025, severe wildfire rolled through Wasco County, primarily in Rowena just west of The Dalles, causing extensive damage to homes and critical infrastructure which is threatening life, safety, and property. State and local agencies continue to respond to requests for mass care and medical services. Early damage assessment reports from the area include major damage to homes and businesses resulting in significant debris and infrastructure damage.

On June 11, 2025, the fire resulted in state conflagration and federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declarations, community evacuations, and threatened and damaged critical infrastructure, destroying homes and other structures. On June 18, 2025, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency due to the Rowena Wildfire and the threat to life, safety, and property that exists in Wasco County. Commission Order 25-048 further declared local resources were exhausted and immediate state and federal assistance was requested.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate the state's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and coordinate necessary access to use of personnel and equipment of all state agencies to assess, alleviate, respond to, mitigate, and recover from conditions caused by this emergency.

