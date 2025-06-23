Governor Kotek Cuts Ribbon at Benton County Crisis Center

Today, Governor Tina Kotek joined federal officials, local leaders, and behavioral health service providers for a grand opening of the Benton County Crisis Center.

“This center is a result of our state’s ongoing work for more spaces and places for Oregonians to get the help they deserve,” Governor Kotek said. “It is the type of capacity that we need, where someone in crisis can stabilize in a safe space, and for those who need more time, a residential setting where they can stay up to 29 days and receive therapy, life skills training, case management, and connections to long-term care.”

The new facility, with more available space, will expand Benton County’s existing mental health crisis services to add additional staff and services, including crisis assessments, safe and supportive spaces for those individuals experiencing a crisis, short-term therapy, skills training and case management, and referrals for ongoing treatment and community resources. It will also mean that Benton County will have a residential space where people can stay for up to 29 days.

“Benton County would not be opening this crisis center without tremendous support from the state, and it comes at a critical time,” said Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse. “The center will fill a gap in our community and allow our behavioral health team, community partners and law enforcement to work together to improve the continuum of care in the County. The need for services is growing, and this new facility increases our capacity to provide them.”

The Benton County Crisis Center received $7.7 million in state and federal funding, including $5.45 million from the Oregon Legislature in 2022 and an additional $1.1 million from the Oregon Health Authority in 2023.

Since taking office, Governor Kotek has made investing in behavioral health a priority, taking the lead so that Oregon can put the years of past underinvestment behind it and improve the capacity and workforce the state has to meet the mental health needs of the state. Since 2023, the state has an additional 611 treatment beds across Oregon. The Governor has also focused on making meaningful improvements for the way that the state’s justice system works to get people into treatment faster, improves how the state trains and retains mental health providers, and increases access to youth behavioral health treatment.

