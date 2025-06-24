Japan’s Sargia Inc Expands Finger Trader to Global Markets with Streamlined Multi-Asset Trading Infrastructure

Logo of Finger Trader, a fintech trading platform

Finger Trader enables market makers and brokers to launch full-featured trading systems quickly and affordably without building infrastructure from scratch.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing global demand for efficient and secure trading systems, Japanese fintech company Sargia Inc has introduced its proprietary trading infrastructure solution — Finger Trader . Designed for market makers, clearing firms, and broker-dealers, the platform aims to help small and mid-sized financial institutions access global multi-asset markets swiftly and cost-effectively.As regulatory requirements tighten and markets become increasingly complex, many smaller brokers and market participants face major challenges in building and maintaining trading systems. Finger Trader addresses this with a modular architecture and high-performance matching engine, enabling standardized API integration, fast deployment, and substantial cost reduction in system development and operations.A key innovation of Finger Trader is its inter-market maker risk transfer mechanism and centralized fund management by clearing firms, combined with full trade signal archiving and compliance audit interfaces, ensuring a robust and regulation-friendly trading environment.A representative from Sargia Inc commented:“With Finger Trader, we aim to empower smaller institutions and enhance both liquidity and transparency in the market. The platform has already entered testing phases in several regions and will continue to open up API and SDK access to build a smarter, more connected trading ecosystem with compliant partners.”Finger Trader’s growing adoption fills a critical gap in trading technology for smaller institutions and injects fresh momentum into the global financial infrastructure landscape.

