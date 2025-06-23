Four PhDs building AI 'Watchman' from modeling galaxies to supercharging businesses to unlock hidden revenue

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watchman AI was founded this year to build the world’s most robust AI Leads Machine, bringing deep-science precision to a space long cluttered with underperforming tools and bloated all-in-one offerings that bury massive growth potential beneath layers of duct-taped features.

Starting with AI agents that help businesses capture hidden revenue by transforming stealth web traffic into an endless stream of high-quality leads, syncing that intelligence directly into their existing tech stacks and workflows, and tracking company-account signals — Watchman AI turns millions of anonymous prospects into endless lead pipelines in real time.

The founding team includes four PhDs with backgrounds in astrophysics, mechanical engineering, statistics, and mathematics, educated at Imperial College London, Warwick, Princeton, and the University of Manchester.

This is only the starting point. The team is rapidly expanding Watchman’s product offerings and capabilities, powered by advanced research and statistical inference.

