Japanese businesspeople welcome to invest in Serbia

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali presented today to Japanese businesspeople Serbia’s investment potentials and plans for organising the next Specialised Expo, which will be held in Belgrade in 2027.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.