Global Automated People Mover Market To Reach $3.82 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.7%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Automated People Mover Market?

According to The Business Research Company’s latest report, the automated people mover market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, rising from $2.76 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.95 billion in 2025 - an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The historical expansion of the market is propelled by an increase in demand for airport transport solutions, urbanisation, expanding global airport infrastructure, and the growing preference for more comfortable travel experiences that reduce travel time. Furthermore, the escalating demand for smart mobility solutions also contributed to this market's growth.

What Can We Expect In Terms Of Future Growth For The Automated People Mover Market?

Strong growth is predicted for the automated people mover market, which is anticipated to reach $3.82 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This projected growth will be driven by increased demand for public transportation, the necessity for improved safety, a focus on energy efficiency, the emphasis on sustainability, and the requirement for more space-efficient transportation. Key trends expected to shape the market in the forecast period include the adoption of automated people mover technology, advancements in APM systems, measures for enhanced automation and safety, energy-efficient technologies, and the introduction of new, innovative transportation technologies.

What's Driving The Growth Of The Automated People Mover Market?

The growth of the automated people mover market is spurred by the increasing demand for public transportation. Public transit systems, operated by government or private entities, provide shared transportation services to the general public. As investments in infrastructure, population growth, urbanisation, and environmental concerns continue to rise, demand for public transportation surges in response. APMs, by seamlessly integrating with subways, buses, and trains, effectively reduce obstructions in public transportation offering automated transit options. This integration establishes a cohesive system making city travel more accessible, and consequently, driving market growth.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Automated People Mover Market?

The industry's leading players play a vital part in shaping the automated people mover market. These include BYD Company Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Thales, Alstom SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Mobility, IHI Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company, Stadler Rail AG, Hyundai Rotem Company Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vossloh, Von Roll, Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH, Hitachi Rail Ltd., CAF Power & Automation, LEITNER, Intamin Transportation Ltd., POMA, and PT Len Industry

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Automated People Mover Market?

These major companies are innovating, developing advanced driverless train systems to mitigate automobile congestion and provide speedy, efficient mobility choices. The driverless train system—a type of rapid transit system—operates without an onboard driver or conductor, establishing accurate train positioning and wireless communication between trains and trackside equipment for secure operation.

How Is The Automated People Mover Market Segmented?

The automated people mover market is segmented in various ways:

- By System Type: Monorail, Duo Rail, Automated Guideway Transit or Maglev

- By Technology: Conventional, Driverless, Hybrid

- By Capacity: Low, Medium, High

- By Application: Airport, Urban Transit, Amusements Parks, Shopping or Commercial Centers, Other Applications

The report further breaks the segments down into sub-segments:

- By Monorail: Straddle-Type Monorail Systems, Suspended Monorail Systems, Urban And Airport Monorail Systems, Light-Duty Monorail Systems

- By Duo Rail: Dual-Mode Transport Systems, Elevated Duo Rail Systems, Ground-Based Duo Rail Systems, Hybrid Transportation Systems

- By Automated Guideway Transit AGT Or Maglev: AGT Systems For Urban Transit, Maglev Systems For High-Speed Travel, Low-Speed AGT For Airports Or Theme Parks, High-Capacity AGT Systems, Linear Induction Motor LIM Maglev Systems

Where Are The Biggest Markets For Automated People Movers Market?

North America was the largest region in the automated people mover market in 2024. However, the market report also covers other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Specific countries profiled in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

