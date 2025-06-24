Global Asset-Based Lending Market Forecast To Reach $1433.06 Billion By 2029 With 12.5% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Asset-Based Lending Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the asset-based lending market size has increased rapidly over the years. The market value is set to jump from $785.6 billion in 2024 to $896.12 billion in 2025, growing at a commendable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.1%. This surge in the sector was prompted by factors like economic downturns and need for working capital, conditions of corporates, restructuring and turning around companies operating in cyclical industries, and situations where assets are high, but cash is scarce.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Asset-Based Lending Market Size?

In the subsequent years, the asset-based lending market size is projected to witness further escalation. The market will balloon to $1433.06 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. The forecast period growth can be tied to global economic trends and volatility, rising demand for non-conventional finance, increased participation in cross-border transactions, focus on optimization of working capital, and industry-specific tailoring. Moreover, the forecast period will observe the expansion of cross-border asset-based lending, application of artificial intelligence AI in credit decision making, collaborations between traditional lenders and fintech, focus on non-traditional collateral types, and integration of risk management analytics.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Asset-Based Lending Market?

A significant growth driver expected to fuel this sector's asset-based lending market growth in the coming years is the increased demand for alternative financing options. Different financial processes, channels, and instruments like asset-based lending have emerged as alternatives to the traditional finance system comprising regulated banks and capital markets. These options offer businesses alternative ways to secure funding and capital, usually with more flexibility, easier loan approval processes, and lower costs. The asset-based lending is one of the most flexible and option-rich financing alternatives available to businesses. It allows them to secure financing that goes beyond traditional loans and grants.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The How Is The Asset-Based Lending Market Segmented?

The report identifies leading companies operating in the asset-based lending market. These include JPMorgan Chase and Co., Wells Fargo And Company, HSBC Holdings PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BMO Harris Bank N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Hilton-Baird Group, KeyCorp Limited, Huntington Business Credit, Lloyds Bank PLC, BB&T Corporation, CoreVest Finance, Crystal Financial LLC, Triumph Commercial Finance, CIT Group, Bibby Financial Services, Sterling National Bank, Berkshire Bank N.A., White Oak Financial LLC, Porter Capital Corporation, First Capital Federal Credit Union, LSQ Funding Group L.C., Action Capital Corporation, LQD Business Finance LLC, Capital Funding Solutions Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The How Is The Asset-Based Lending Market Segmented?

Emerging trends reported reveal that these leading companies are focused on developing platforms with advanced technology, such as data analytics. This technology enhances decision-making, improves risk assessment, and streamlines loan origination processes. Moreover, it enables better evaluation of borrower creditworthiness and real-time asset monitoring.

How Is The Asset-Based Lending Market Segmented?

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the asset-based lending market. This segmentation includes

1 By Type: Inventory Financing, Receivables Financing, Equipment Financing, Other Types

2 By Interest Type: Fixed Rate, Floating Rate

3 By End User: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Sub segmentation of asset-based lending market further includes:

1 By Inventory Financing: Raw Material Financing, Finished Goods Financing

2 By Receivables Financing: Invoice Financing, factoring

3 By Equipment Financing: Heavy Machinery Financing, Office Equipment Financing

What Are The Regional Insights In The Asset-Based Lending Market?

The regional insights show that North America held the largest share in the asset-based lending market in 2024. This report also covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

