WyvernIQ Launches Seed Round to Scale AI-Powered Cyber Risk Scoring Platform

Meet WyvernIQ—the AI-powered platform transforming cyber risk into clarity with a single score.

With early enterprise traction and strategic ecosystem alignment, WyvernIQ is raising capital to accelerate growth.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WyvernIQ™, a next-generation cybersecurity intelligence company, has launched its Seed fundraising round following a series of strategic wins that position it for rapid scale across enterprise and public-sector markets.

At the core of WyvernIQ is its proprietary Cyber Health Score—a real-time, AI-powered metric modeled after the FICO credit score, but for cyber risk. By analyzing threat telemetry, cloud posture, and compliance data, the platform delivers a unified score between 300 and 850, giving organizations clear, actionable insight into their security health.

Unlike traditional platforms, WyvernIQ is fully agentless, integrates via API, and leverages GPU-accelerated machine learning to continuously assess and evolve risk posture in real time. This helps organizations eliminate dashboard fatigue and shift from reactive security to proactive decision-making.

The opportunity is massive: the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $538 billion by 2030, yet most organizations still rely on siloed tools and static reports that leave leaders guessing. WyvernIQ addresses this gap by transforming fragmented data into a dynamic, decision-ready score bringing clarity to CISOs, boards, and insurers alike.

In the past quarter, WyvernIQ™ has:

• Signed its first Aggregator Agreement, unlocking access to 1,000+ organizations

• Aligned with leading cloud and AI infrastructure providers to optimize real-time performance and model scalability

• Initiated early enterprise pilot programs with organizations in highly regulated sectors

• Gained access to exclusive go-to-market support through major ecosystem programs

“We’re solving a problem security team have faced for too long: the inability to truly measure cyber risk,” said Dr. Chanel Suggs, Founder of WyvernIQ. “We don’t just provide visibility—we deliver intelligence that executives and CISOs can act on.”

WyvernIQ™ is now raising its Seed round to:

• Scale its AI-driven engineering team

• Expand its threat intelligence and scoring models

• Accelerate go-to-market efforts across enterprise and regulated industries

📩 For investor inquiries: chanel@wyverniq.com

🌐 Learn more: www.wyverniq.com



