DEADLINE APPROACHING! Secretary Warner releases a video message reminder to West Virginia business owners to file their Annual Report

Charleston, W.Va. – According to WV Secretary of State Kris Warner, more than 60,000 businesses registered with the WV Secretary of State's Office have still not filed their Annual Report. The good news, those businesses have until 11:59 p.m. on June 30 to file.

Warner noted that more than 155,000 registered businesses are required by state law to file an Annual Report with the Secretary of State's Office. As part of that filing, businesses must update ​their principal office address; the names and mailing addresses of their owners or management (depending on the type of entity); and the name and address of the person designated to receive service of process.

The fee to file an Annual Report is just $25, and business owners have from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, to complete the filing.

"Many business owners wait until the last minute to file their Annual Report—and that's OK, as long as it’s on or before June 30th," said Secretary Warner.

"Late fees will be imposed on businesses that file after the deadline. My office is doing everything we can to help them avoid those penalties.”