How MiAI Law is Building the Future of Legal Practice: From Courtroom to code

In the legal world, the promise of artificial intelligence has too often been reduced to sound bites and science fiction. For Laina Chan, award-winning barrister and founder of MiAI Law, the conversation is long overdue for a reset — one grounded in the realities of legal practice, not just technology’s latest hype.

In Episode 16 of The Practice Reimagined, Xraised sat down with Chan for an unusually frank conversation about how MiAI Law is recasting the relationship between lawyers and technology, not by automating judgment, but by demanding more from the tools lawyers use every day.



Legal AI Built from the Trenches

Unlike most legal tech startups, MiAI Law was not conceived in a vacuum by engineers, but shaped by the lived experience of courtroom advocacy. Chan’s perspective is clear: “You need the legal insight to have the model behave like a lawyer.” Her insistence on inclusion at every stage of product development set MiAI Law apart from the outset. Early setbacks - including an initial co-founder who shut out the legal perspective and rigour - only reinforced her conviction that, for legal AI to be truly useful, it must be constructed with practicing lawyers at the centre.

That commitment runs through MiAI’s design. Where many platforms prioritize speed, Chan argues for trust: “Our answers take seconds for case summarisation and a few minutes for deep research. But the focus is always on reasoning and accuracy — and surfacing insights only possible from traversing a vast, well-structured legal corpus.”



Automation with Accountability

Chan is blunt about the place of automation: “Everything is automated, but a human needs to review the output.” This “human-in-the-loop” philosophy is not about nostalgia for tradition, but about professional integrity. Automation, for MiAI, is a tool for surfacing and triangulating legal reasoning at speed — not for replacing judgment.

In a revealing case study, Chan describes how, even after setting the case strategy a year earlier which involved preparing the entire documentary case from pleadings to evidence, she used MiAI as a cross-check against her strategy: “It quickly brought up all the relevant cases and confirmed our strategy was correct. It wasn’t about finding new law — it was about verifying our direction, and sometimes, spotlighting a case I wasn’t fully aware of. That’s the margin where human expertise really counts.”



Countering the Myths: Lawyers Will Not Be Replaced

If there is a single misconception Chan is keen to dispel, it is the notion that AI will supplant lawyers. She echoes Jensen Huang’s now-famous observation: “AI will not replace you — but you will be replaced by lawyers who use AI.” The future, in her telling, belongs to those who can leverage the efficiencies and insight of AI to sharpen - not dilute - their professional edge.



Features Forged by Legal Need

MiAI Law is uncompromising about which features make the cut. Capabilities like voice functionality and support chatbots are deliberately deferred until they can meet the same evidentiary and legal standards that the rest of the platform maintains. Trust, not flash, drives MiAI’s product road map.

Perhaps most notable is the demand for transparent, traceable answers. MiAI does not deal in black-box solutions. Every output is anchored in primary authority, enabling practitioners to see the legal scaffolding beneath the answer and make informed, defensible decisions. The sources and the reasoning steps are revealed.



Levelling the Legal Playing Field

Beyond commercial advantage, Chan’s vision is one of genuine access to justice. By equipping even the smallest firms and community legal centres with tools once reserved for the well-resourced, MiAI aims to “level the playing field” in legal research. “MiAI reduces the element of surprise,” she notes, recalling how both counsel and even judges have welcomed the ability to instantly surface and digest relevant case law — eroding the unfairness that comes from asymmetry of information .



A Different Standard for Legal AI

In Chan’s world, the bar for legal AI is high — and always rising. The expectation is not perfection, but transparency, rigour, and a clear division of labour between machine and human. MiAI’s architecture is built to support lawyers, not bypass them: the platform does the heavy lifting, but leaves room for the lawyer’s judgment, ethical sense, and tactical vision.



From Podcast to Practice

As The Practice Reimagined series continues, Episode 16 makes clear that the future of legal practice will not be found in cutting corners or automating away complexity. Instead, it will be built case by case, tool by tool, on a foundation of trust, accuracy, and relentless professional scrutiny — a mission that MiAI Law is intent on leading from the front.

