Governor Shapiro Welcomes Hundreds of Thousands of Fans to Pocono Raceway for the Return of ‘The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA’

For the second year in a row, VISITPA partnered with Pocono Raceway for the annual NASCAR Cup Series race — an event that will inject up to $100 million into Pennsylvania’s economy.

Governor Shapiro is committed to driving tourism and economic growth to the Commonwealth and is calling for $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Long Pond, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro returned to “The Tricky Triangle” at Pocono Raceway to serve as the honorary starter for “The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.” This marks the second consecutive year the Shapiro Administration has partnered with the Raceway, continuing the Commonwealth’s commitment to driving tourism and economic growth to new heights. The event is part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend, bringing racing fans and global attention to Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, the Governor announced that Pennsylvania would again serve as the race’s entitlement sponsor, aligning NASCAR’s premier summer event with the Commonwealth’s tourism brand: Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway. Pocono Raceway has been a key driver in providing national and international exposure for the Commonwealth through NASCAR’s global popularity.

“NASCAR Cup Series races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world — and nobody does it better than Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “I love coming to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ to watch some of the best drivers and crews in the world take on one of racing’s most iconic tracks. This event brings hundreds of thousands of fans to the Poconos, supports local businesses, and shows off everything that makes Pennsylvania a top-tier destination — from world-class sports and award-winning restaurants to breathtaking hikes and the historic sites that tell the story of our nation. With Pennsylvania tourism in the driver’s seat, we’re putting our Commonwealth on the map and fueling economic growth for our communities.”

In addition to welcoming fans back to Pocono Raceway, Governor Shapiro also joined families and military leadership to witness the swearing-in of 39 new members of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) — including 26 Army Guardsmen currently training through the Recruit Sustainment Program and 13 Air Guardsmen. These new service members now join the nearly 17,000 men and women of PANG who have answered the call to serve and protect both at home and abroad. The Governor thanked them for their commitment, calling them “the best of us,” underscoring the Commonwealth’s pride in their service.

Pocono Raceway is a premier motorsports destination, attracting fans from all 50 states and 13 countries. The annual NASCAR weekend is an economic engine for Pennsylvania, with an estimated impact of up to $100 million.

The 160-lap, 400-mile race ran live this year on Amazon Prime Video, NASCAR’s new television partner, with additional national coverage on SiriusXM and MRN Radio — putting Pennsylvania in front of millions of people, with coverage extending to 195 countries in more than 29 languages.

“Our partnership with the Shapiro Administration is special,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “Pocono Raceway has been doing business in the Commonwealth since 1957, with this year being our 52nd year on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. To be able to highlight and show off the Poconos’ businesses and attractions in the state we love is a thrill and a joy. Pennsylvania truly is The Great America Getaway!”

Pennsylvania Tourism Is Accelerating

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2023, Pennsylvania welcomed nearly 197 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $80.8 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $47.9 billion — surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time — and the industry supported more than 507,000 jobs, or one in every 16 jobs in the Commonwealth. Tourism also generated $10.1 billion in government revenue, including $4.8 billion in state and local taxes — revenue that would have required every Pennsylvania household to pay an additional $903 to replace.

Looking Ahead to America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next year on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on Pennsylvania in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro is calling for $65 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, including:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

continuation for America250PA $15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

in new funding for Regional Event Security $10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

increase to promote the 250th celebration $36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

Plan Your Own Great American Getaway

