Injured Hiker Rescued on Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia

June 23, 2025

Franconia, NH – At approximately 3:40 p.m. on June 20, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker in need of assistance on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. The hiker had spent the previous night at the Guyot tent site and was planning to continue hiking the Pemi Loop and spend the next evening at the Garfield tent site. Unfortunately, while on a steep section of trail, she slipped on a wet rock slab and fell, resulting in a lower-leg injury that made her immobile. She was able to get through to 911 and request assistance. The hiker was identified as Jennifer Lucente, 59, of Warwick, RI. Unfortunately, Lucente’s fall occurred just over 5 miles from the nearest trailhead, resulting in an extended rescue operation.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers, members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue teams responded to carry Lucente off the trail, reaching her around 6:25 p.m. Rescuers were required to hike Lucente’s uphill for approximately ½ mile before going down the Gale River Trail. Lucente and the entire crew made it back to the Gale River trailhead at approximately 12:10 a.m. Lucente was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital by the Bethlehem Ambulance Service for further evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind the public that even the best intentioned hikers can have an accident. The important thing to remember is to prepare accordingly. If an accident were to happen in a more remote section of forest, rescue can take hours. While waiting, it is important to keep yourself warm and dry by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jacket and pants, knife, map, and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.