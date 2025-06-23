Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market projected to surpass US$172.691 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.18%

The unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.18% from US$85.19 billion in 2025 to US$172.691 billion by 2030.

The unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.18% from US$85.19 billion in 2025 to US$172.691 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.18% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$172.691 billion by 2030.The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market has been steadily growing in recent years, providing businesses with a more efficient and streamlined way to communicate. This market, which offers a variety of communication tools and services through a single platform, has become increasingly popular among companies of all sizes. With the rise of remote work and the need for seamless communication, the UCaaS market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.One of the main drivers of the UCaaS market's growth is the increasing demand for remote work solutions. With the global pandemic forcing many businesses to shift to remote work, the need for reliable and efficient communication tools has become more important than ever. UCaaS offers a range of features such as video conferencing, instant messaging, and file sharing, making it an ideal solution for remote teams. This has led to a surge in demand for UCaaS services, with businesses recognizing the value it brings to their operations.In addition to remote work, the UCaaS market is also benefiting from the growing trend of digital transformation . As more businesses embrace digital technologies, the need for a unified communication platform becomes essential. UCaaS not only offers a more efficient way to communicate, but it also integrates with other digital tools and systems, providing a seamless experience for users. This has made it a popular choice for businesses looking to modernize their communication systems.The future looks bright for the UCaaS market, with experts predicting continued growth in the coming years. As businesses continue to prioritize remote work and digital transformation, the demand for UCaaS services will only increase. With its ability to enhance communication, improve productivity, and reduce costs, UCaaS is proving to be a valuable asset for businesses of all sizes. As the market continues to evolve and innovate, we can expect to see even more advancements and benefits for businesses in the years to come.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market that have been covered are Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Verizon, Microsoft, Sangoma, 8x8, Inc., Dstny, Genesys, Avaya Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Tata Communications, among others.The market analytics report segments the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market as follows:• By Applicationo Enterprise Telephonyo Meetings (Audio/Video/Web Conferencing)o Messagingo Communication-Enabled Business Processes• By End-Usero BFSIo IT & Telecomo Retailo Healthcareo Public Sectoro Educationo Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Franceo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacific Regiono Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Zoom Video Communications, Inc.• Verizon• Microsoft• Sangoma• 8x8, Inc.• Dstny• Genesys• Avaya Inc.• RingCentral, Inc.• Tata Communications• Wipro• Infosys Limited• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Firewall As A Service Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/firewall-as-a-service-market • Function as a Service (FaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/function-as-a-service-faas-market • Network as a Service (NaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-as-a-service-naas-market • Identity As A Service Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/identity-as-a-service-market • Authentication-As-A-Service (AAAS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/authentication-as-a-service-aaas-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.