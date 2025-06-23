Wingman Franchise Empowers Entrepreneurs to Defy the Odds and Scale Their Business Beyond Six Figures

I left corporate America 16 years ago to create a better future and provide for my family. Now I want to teach others how to do the same—faster, smarter, and with less guesswork.” — Tom Mirabella, Founder & CEO of Wingman

BELMAR AND MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to national data, only 35% of small businesses ever break $100,000 in annual revenue. Nearly 80–90% of all businesses never hit that six-figure milestone, and just 5–7% grow into the million-dollar revenue club. These numbers reflect how tough it is to grow a business—but the Wingman franchise team believes it doesn't have to be that way."Wingman is rewriting the playbook," said Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems.With a proven system built from over a decade of real-world marketing experience, Wingman Franchise equips entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and strategies they need to shatter the average and build something exceptional."I left corporate America 16 years ago to create a better future and provide for my family," says Tom Mirabella, Founder & CEO of Wingman. "Now I want to teach others how to do the same—faster, smarter, and with less guesswork."Wingman franchisees don’t start from scratch. They step into a tested, scalable framework that’s already helped small businesses thrive across industries. From digital campaigns and content strategies to white-label solutions and full-service execution—Wingman franchisees have a marketing powerhouse behind them from day one.Mirabella points out some of the keys reasons that Wingman franchisees have the potential to succeed in the market:- Proven client acquisition systems- Recurring revenue models- Training & mentorship from seasoned pros- Full marketing fulfillment from Wingman- Nationwide branding supportWhether a person is a seasoned marketer, a sales professional, or someone looking to break free from the 9-to-5 grind, the marekting franchise is a path to entrepreneurship that keeps success simple."Wingman offers a path to ownership backed by real data, real results, and real support," said Conner. "Get ready to crush the stats and become part of the 5%."Call (732) 539-5980 to learn more.About Wingman PlanningWingman Planning is a full-service marketing agency based in New Jersey with franchise opportunities available nationwide. We help local businesses grow through strategic marketing campaigns—and now, we’re empowering entrepreneurs to do the same in their own communities through the Wingman Franchise program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.