Global MSI-H And DMMR Market Forecast To Reach $17.40 Billion By 2029 With 23.1% Annual Growth

The growth trajectory of the MSI-H and dMMR market has been meteoric in recent times, underscoring its increasing relevance in the global healthcare scenario. It is estimated to witness a leap from $6.15 billion in 2024 to $7.59 billion in 2025, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.3%. Factors contributory to this impressive progress during the historical period include a heightened incidence of colorectal and endometrial cancers, widespread genetic screening programs, growing clinical inclination towards MSI testing, amplified awareness about hereditary cancer syndromes, and an escalation in liquid biopsy adoption.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The MSI-H And DMMR Market?

The MSI-H and dMMR market is slated for phenomenal growth in the forthcoming years, potentially reaching a staggering $17.40 billion figure by 2029, and maintaining a CAGR of 23.1%. Driving this forecast period growth surge are dynamics such as rising demand for personalized cancer therapies, extending applications of next-generation sequencing, increasing healthcare expenditure on oncology, proliferating clinical trials for immune checkpoint inhibitors, and regulatory endorsement for companion diagnostics. Several key trends likely to shape the trajectory for this period include artificial intelligence integration in diagnostic workflows, strategic collaborations between pharma and diagnostic companies, the introduction of multiplex biomarker panels, advancements in immunotherapy, and a shift towards pan-cancer biomarker testing.

What Are The Primary Drivers Of The MSI-H And DMMR Market Growth?

Propelling the forthcoming growth of the MSI-H and dMMR market is the escalating prevalence of cancer worldwide. Characterized by the unrestrained multiplication and propagation of abnormal cells, the increasing incidence of cancer is largely attributed to aging populations. The risk of cancer development augments dramatically with advancing age owing to the compounding effect of genetic mutations and prolonged exposure to risk factors over time. MSI-H and dMMR prove instrumental in identifying tumors with high mutation rates due to flawed DNA repair mechanisms in cancer. These biomarkers are pivotal for guiding immunotherapy decisions, as tumors with these characteristics are more likely to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors. They also offer insights into prognosis and potential genetic syndromes.

Which Are The Major Players Operating In The MSI-H And DMMR Market?

The key organizations operating in the MSI-H and dMMR market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Incyte Corporation, Exact Sciences Corp., BeiGene LTD., Summit Therapeutics Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., Guardant Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Promega Corporation, Caris Life Sciences, and Owkin.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The MSI-H And DMMR Market?

A notable trend in the MSI-H and dMMR market is the clear focus by major companies towards developing innovative treatments like combination therapy to augment treatment efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Combination therapies in MSI-H and dMMR cancer treatments involve the concurrent use of two or more treatment modalities, typically immunotherapy agents such as checkpoint inhibitors, or combining immunotherapy with chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or radiation. The ultimate aim of this approach is to enhance treatment responsiveness, overcome resistance, and increase survival outcomes in patients with tumors exhibiting high microsatellite instability or deficient mismatch repair.

How Is The Global MSI-H And DMMR Market Segmented?

The MSI-H and dMMR market report covers the market in the following segments:

1 By Treatment Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors ICIs, Combination Therapy

2 By Indication: Endometrial, Gastric, Colorectal Cancer, Small Intestine Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Other Indications

3 By Stage: Early Stages, Advanced Stages

4 By End User: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Research Institutions, Homecare

Subsegments:

1 By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors ICIs: Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Ligand 1 Inhibitors, Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte Antigen 4 Inhibitors

2 By Combination Therapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor + Chemotherapy, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor + Targeted Therapy, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor + Radiation Therapy, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor + Other Immunotherapies

What Are The Regional Insights Into The MSI-H And DMMR Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the largest region in the MSI-H and dMMR market. Covered regions in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

