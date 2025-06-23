Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu: Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre launch

Earlier this week we commemorated the 49th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprisings. In Youth Month, we honour the bravery and sacrifices of those youth who created a turning point in the struggle against apartheid.

Perhaps it is fitting that today we also celebrate youth of a different kind – the 200 million year old dinosaur embryos of Massospondylus discovered right here in the Golden Gate National Park by Wits University Professor James Kitching, coincidentally also in 1976.

The dinosaurs living in Golden Gate some 200 million years ago had just survived a major extinction that wiped out more than 50% of Earth’s biodiversity. And yet, in the wake of this extinction they flourished, going on to repopulate the planet and to diversify into myriad species – including the direct ancestors of birds, the only dinosaurs that are alive today. This success in the wake of tragedy should give us perspective on our own extinctions – that is, if we act now to stop species going extinct, the planet can heal and in time new species will emerge.

The wonderful thing about dinosaurs is that they spark child-like excitement in all of us. South Africa’s Massospondylus dinosaur is perhaps Golden Gate’s most famous resident. It is one of the first dinosaurs ever to be known to science and the first dinosaur known from outside of Europe. It was first described in 1854, just 12 years after the term “dinosaur” was coined. This is evidence that South Africa has been on the cutting edge of dinosaur research since dinosaur research began!

We have a lot to be proud of as South Africans. The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre is the only space in the world to exclusively celebrate and experience southern African dinosaurs that inhabited our planet millions of years ago. Our Dinosaur Interpretative Centre is the only one of its kind in all of Africa. Its life-sized model of Ledumahadi is the only one in the world, reaching 14m long and 3m at the hips! While our Dinosaur Centre provides a unique and site-specific experience of South African palaeontology in the eastern Free State, we also know from our scientists that there are different dinosaur fossils in some of our other National Parks like Addo, Kruger, Mapungubwe and Camdeboo. There are many opportunities to diversify the tourism offering in these parks to include a “Palaeo-Safari”.

I want to give you a sneak preview of what you will be able to see in the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre when you visit it later today.

I have been told that we have some local celebrities in the audience today. Where are the learners from the Clarens Primary School? Ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause for these budding young artists whose drawings are now a part of the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre.

Our exhibition team has worked closely with our scientists to ensure the accuracy of the information in the centre. One of the main attractions of the Centre is the scientifically verified collection of ten life-sized dinosaur models. The Centre offers a series of informative experiences for adults and children to enjoy.

There are three main storylines.

The first is about Paleo Science. The University of the Witwatersrand takes care of the dinosaur fossils on behalf of all South Africans. The exhibits feature fossils from the University of the Witwatersrand’s fossil archive of the eastern Free State. The exhibition covers fossil formation, the knowledge gained from fossils, and the methods used to gather this information. Additionally, it explains the geology of the Golden Gate region.

The second storyline is about Local Dinosaurs. The exhibition showcases scientific advancements with two 6-meter realistic Massospondylus models, a full skeleton model, and original dinosaur egg fossils. You will also be able to see a 10-meter realistic model and learn all about the discovery story of Ledumahadimafube.

The third storyline is a very important one about Indigenous Knowledge. Although these dinosaurs lived long before humans, humans have incorporated dinosaurs into their stories. The Centre celebrates BaSotho mythology, particularly the story of Kgodumodumo. We hope that the Centre will become a space for cultural dialogue and engagement.

The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre is immersive and experiential. The design of the Centre incorporates advanced cutting and manufacturing technologies to achieve a distinctive three-dimensional quality. The Centre is accessible for those in wheelchairs, providing tactile exhibits that are accessible to individuals of all ages. These exhibits are complemented by braille panels, ensuring accessibility for visually impaired visitors.

The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Centre will appeal to the child in all of us. Come visit this iconic new attraction, bring your friends, find your joy in the beautiful Free State Province.

