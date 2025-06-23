Agriculture on Train-the-Trainer Conference strengthening Africa’s phytosanitary systems

The National Plant Protection Organisation of South Africa (NPPOZA) in the Department of Agriculture (DoA) is hosting a Train-The-Trainer Conference to discuss agricultural plant disease identification and prevention. Furthermore, the conference will launch phase two of the Africa Phytosanitary Programme (APP) from 23 to 27 June 2025 in White River, Mpumalanga. The APP is an initiative of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The APP aims to strengthen the resilience of Africa’s phytosanitary systems against plant pests of regulatory, economic, and environmental significance.

The conference will provide hands-on training on innovative digital tools to enhance monitoring, detection, reporting and prevention of plant pests and diseases that have a significant economic and agricultural impact in Africa. Participants will include phytosanitary officers of the National Plant Protection Organisations (NPPOs) from 15 African countries, nine of which are in the new APP phase two:

The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

The Republic of Cabo Verde

The Republic of Chad

Republic of Congo

Liberia

Malawi

The Republic of Senegal

The Republic of South Africa

The Republic of Tunisia

and six are in the pilot phase:

Cameroon

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

The Republic of Mali

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Trainees are expected to gain knowledge and enhance their capacity to further train colleagues and other stakeholders in their respective countries.

The conference will include representatives from:

Department of Agriculture (DoA)

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

IPPC Secretariat

African Union Inter-African Phytosanitary Council

Near East Plant Protection Organization

European Commission

Other partners

The media is invited to cover the conference as follows:

Day 1:

Opening ceremony — APP Train-The-Trainer Conference

Date and time: 23 June 2025 (09:00–10:00)

Venue: Premier Hotel the Winkler, White River, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Day 3: Field visits

Date and time: 25 June 2025 (07:30–17:30)

Site 1: ARC Mbombela Research Farm, Tropical and Subtropical Crops Campus, Mbombela, 26 km from the hotel (07:30–12:00)

Site 2: GIBA Farm, Hazyview, 40 km from the hotel (14:20–16:00)

Site 3: Premier Hotel Winkler (16:40–17:30)

