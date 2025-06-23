Minister Patricia de Lille welcomes South Africa’s first-ever Glamping Expo

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has officially welcomed the staging of the first-ever Glamping Expo in Johannesburg, applauding the initiative as a timely and innovative leap forward for South Africa’s tourism landscape.

As the country continues to diversify its offerings to meet the evolving expectations of global travellers, the Minister expressed her excitement at the emergence of glamping which is a luxury-meets-nature trend that is transforming how visitors experience the country.

“Glamping is more than just comfort in the wild. it’s a game-changer for rural tourism, a job creator, and a bridge between conservation and commerce,” said Minister De Lille. “It brings income to communities, dignity to local service, and joy to visitors without bulldozing the bush.”

The Minister noted that in a competitive global travel market, South Africa must constantly innovate, offering variety, authenticity, and immersive experiences — all while creating inclusive growth.

Minister De Lille thanked the organisers for their bold vision and commitment to sustainability, transformation, and community empowerment. These are all key pillars of the tourism sector’s future. She hailed the Expo as an important platform to spark fresh ideas, expand market opportunities, and showcase the full potential of this fast-growing niche.

“South Africa doesn’t need cookie-cutter ideas. We need magical places, under trees and stars, that tell our story,” she added. “You’ve really pitched a perfect tent for tourism transformation.”

Glamping aligns perfectly with the South Africa Awaits: Come Find Your Joy global brand campaign — offering unique, joy-filled experiences in nature that resonate with today’s conscious traveller.

The Glamping Expo is aimed as an annual platform for businesses across the glamping value chain. Participants showcase their glamping innovations and products, network with industry peers, and seek potential collaborations and investments.

Enquiries:

Mr Mncedisi Mtshali

Chief of Staff in the Office of the Minister of Tourism

Cell: +27 73 651 5109

E-mail: mmtshali@tourism.gov.za

Thandiwe Mathibela

South African Tourism

E-mail: Thandiwe@southafrica.net

#GovZAUpdates