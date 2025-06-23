Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomes sentencing of Nomdundu murderers

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomes the sentencing of the two of the four men who are found guilty of planned murder and hit on the twenty-three years old (23) Nosipho ‘Nomdundu’ Mafani of KwaNokuthula - who had a mental disability.

The two men, Mboneli Msila and Monde Tshemese, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder and life for the murder of Nosipho ‘Nomdundu’ Mafani, which they committed for financial gain related to funeral policy payouts totalling R600,000.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) remains a national crisis in South Africa, with disproportionately high rates of violence against women, girls, and vulnerable groups— including women in female-headed households, women with disabilities, and Black African women.

“Gender-Based Violence and Femicide is a deeply rooted societal issue,” said Minister Chikunga. “Women with disabilities, in particular, are often subjected to extreme forms of sexual and physical violence. Despite being one of the most vulnerable groups, their experiences continue to be overlooked and under-addressed in society.”

The National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, particularly Pillar 3, places strong emphasis on Justice, Safety, and Protection. This pillar addresses systemic failures within the legal and justice system and seeks to enhance the overall response to GBVF cases. It aims to ensure that survivors have access to justice and are afforded safety and protection through improvements to the legal framework and its implementation.

Although often committed in private settings, GBVF is not a private matter—it is a serious public crime. It deprives women and girls of their fundamental human rights, including the right to live free from violence, discrimination, and violation of bodily integrity. Failure to take meaningful action to prevent, prosecute, and punish such acts, constitutes a violation of human rights.

All incidents of physical or sexual abuse, intimidation, or threats must be reported to the nearest SAPS station to obtain a case number and/or protection order. Alternatively, victims of sexual offences can seek assistance from the nearest Thuthuzela Care Centre or similar support facilities. Government has also established the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) to provide 24-hour support to victims of abuse and violence.

Minister Chikunga acknowledge that this is an ongoing diabolic act of violation of human rights particularly the rights of persons with disabilities should never be justified and must be confronted with all resources available. “We share a strong reminder that our government will continue to stand firm to protect and defend human rights as enshrined by the constitution”. Conclude Minister Chikunga.

Community members can report any GBVF cases through the GBV Command Centre on 0800 428 428 or * 120 * 7867#

