Key Trend Shaping The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Market In 2025: Advancements In Automated Tuberculosis Testing

In recent years, the mycobacterium tuberculosis market size has demonstrated strong growth, rising from $3.54 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $3.74 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. The robust growth within this historical period can largely be attributed to the increasing number of tuberculosis TB cases present in countries with high disease burden, expanding TB screening programs, and a rise in TB-HIV co-infections. However, these aren't the only contributors - global travel and migration have also played a key role in spreading TB.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Market?

Looking forward, the mycobacterium tuberculosis market size is projected to grow significantly. By 2029, the market could reach $4.57 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%. Several factors will drive this predicted growth, including a global rise in TB prevalence, an increase in drug-resistant TB cases, heightened awareness of TB transmission and prevention, and Government-led initiatives and funding for TB elimination. Additionally, research and development in TB treatment will also catalyze growth in the market. Major trends for the forecast period include advancements in TB diagnostic technologies, the availability of rapid TB testing methods, the introduction of new TB vaccines, development of novel drug regimens for multidrug-resistant TB, and significant advancements in TB drug formulation.

What Drives The Growth Of The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Market?

Investments in research and development are also set to propel the growth of the mycobacterium tuberculosis market. With the rapid advancement of technology, there is a significant need for continuous innovation to remain competitive in the global market. Research and development help improve existing products, services, or technologies and pave the way for new knowledge. To overcome resistance to existing therapies, the creation of new drug candidates via systematic investigation and experimentation is mission-critical. This improves the effectiveness of treatment and leads to better patient outcomes.

Who Are The Key Players In The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Market?

An array of companies operate within the mycobacterium tuberculosis market including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Viatris Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Lupin Limited, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Cepheid Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Oxford Immunotec USA Inc., Panacea Biotec Limited, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Private Limited, and Akonni Biosystems Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Market?

Companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as automated tuberculosis tests, to deliver faster and more accurate results. In April 2025, a U.S. biotechnology company, Revvity Inc., announced FDA approval for the Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handling platform with the T-SPOT TB test. The T-SPOT.TB test, recognized by the WHO as the only ELISPOT-based IGRA, ensures reproducible results with fewer indeterminate outcomes, and reliable performance in immunocompromised patients.

What Is The Market Segmentation Of The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Sector?

The mycobacterium tuberculosis market is segmented by product type instruments, reagents and consumables, software solutions, diagnostic methods culture-based methods, molecular diagnosis, immunological tests, route of administration oral, Injectable, and end-user hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions. It is further subdivided by instruments diagnostic instruments, detection instruments, molecular diagnostic instruments, tuberculosis culture systems, reagents and consumables polymerase chain reaction reagents, tuberculosis culture media, antigen kits, test strips, tuberculosis diagnostic kits and software solutions laboratory information management systems, diagnostic software, data management software, telemedicine solutions for TB diagnosis.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Market?

North America was the largest region in the mycobacterium tuberculosis market in 2024. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

