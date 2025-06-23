NEW MANDATE: SLOVENIA Inaugural 10-year Sustainability-Linked Bond due July 2035

SLOVENIA, June 23 - The Republic of Slovenia, rated A3 (positive) / AA (stable) / A (positive), has mandated Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and OTP Banka to lead manage its inaugural EUR denominated Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) transaction. BNP Paribas acted as sole ESG Structuring Agent. The deal will have a maturity of 10-year and will bear a fixed-rate coupon featuring a step-up/step-down structure applied to the final coupon payment, determined by the performance against the following KPI and SPTs, selected from the Slovenian Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework.

KPI 1: Total annual greenhouse gas emissions

SPT 1.1: 35 percent decrease of total GHG emissions by 2030 relative to 2005 baseline

SPT 1.2: 45 percent of total GHG emissions by 2030 relative to 2005 baseline

Interest rate Step Up: The interest rate payable on the note shall increase 50 basis points starting [settlement + 9 years] if SPT 1.1 has not been achieved and/or failure to publish the SPT Notice

Interest rate Step down: The interest rate payable on the note shall decrease 50 basis points starting [settlement + 9 years] if SPT 1.2 has been achieved

The deal is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. RegS dematerialized registered form. Relevant stabilization regulations apply. Manufacturer target market (MIFID II and UK MiFIR product governance) are eligible counterparties and professional investors (all distribution channels) and also retail investors (all distribution channels).

