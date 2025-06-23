United Kingdom Falls to 12th Spot in 2025 World Citizenship Index, as Switzerland Claims Top Rank

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Kingdom has secured the 12th position in the 2025 World Citizenship Index (WCI), released by CS Global Partners in their much-anticipated annual World Citizenship Report. With a score of 79.3, the UK ranks behind several Nordic nations, including Iceland, Finland, and Sweden.The Index assessed a total of 20 countries this year, with Switzerland emerging at the top with a score of 85, displacing Ireland, which held the top spot in 2024 but has now dropped to 8th place.The WCI, developed through rigorous qualitative and quantitative research, evaluates 188 nationalities across five core motivators of citizenship: Safety and Security, Economic Opportunity, Quality of Life, Global Mobility, and Financial Freedom.The final rankings are determined through a proprietary formula that combines each country's score in these pillars, weighted according to their relevance to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).Micha Rose Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, emphasized the depth and precision behind the WCI methodology, stating that the results reflect a broad spectrum of factors that matter to today’s global citizens.“Our Index goes beyond simple visa-free access, it is designed to understand what motivates individuals to value one citizenship over another,” Emmett said.Micha Rose Emmett further stated that another significant factor in UK’s dropping ranking is a result of a notable outflow of millionaires and HNWIs in recent years, a trend that has accelerated dramatically since the announcement of non-dom reforms. As per reports, Britain saw a net loss of about 4,200 millionaires in 2023, which surged to an estimated 10,800 millionaires leaving in 2024.A Deeper Look at the UK’s PerformanceThe UK’s performance marks a slight decline from last year, when it held the 9th position. A contributing factor to its lower ranking is the country’s rising annual inflation, which reached 3 percent in January 2025, up from 2.5 percent in December 2024. Additionally, ongoing challenges in housing affordability, taxation, and access to public services have led many residents to explore alternative citizenship options.Despite these setbacks, the UK continues to score well in the “Quality of Life” pillar, maintaining its 6th place ranking, the same as last year. This reflects the country’s enduring strengths in healthcare, education, cultural richness, and lifestyle offerings.The 2025 World Citizenship Index signals a shifting landscape in global mobility and quality of life considerations, with nations like Switzerland and the Nordic countries becoming increasingly attractive to HNWIs looking for stability, opportunity, and better living standards.Global Competition is IntensifyingThe 2025 WCI results reflect not only individual national performances but also shifting global preferences. Countries like Switzerland and the Nordics have demonstrated that social cohesion, low corruption, and proactive governance are now central to the definition of a valuable citizenship.The UK, while still powerful diplomatically and economically, must reckon with how domestic policies and quality of life metrics resonate with a mobile, discerning class of global citizens. Furthermore, the drop in Ireland’s position despite its previous top ranking serves as a reminder that no nation’s status is immune to change.For the UK, the current ranking offers both a reflection and a challenge: to address rising public dissatisfaction, implement reforms in housing and public services, and regain its competitive edge in a world where citizenship is no longer just a legal identity, but a lifestyle choice.

