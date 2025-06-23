Rising Demand Drives Postbiotic Pet Food Market to USD 1,323.1 Mn by 2030 | CAGR 6.1% 2024-2031

Postbiotic Pet Food Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postbiotic Pet Food Market - Outlook & TrendsMarket OverviewThe global Postbiotic Pet Food Market Size was valued at USD 823.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 1,323.1 Million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031.By 2025, the global postbiotic pet food market is expected to be worth several hundred million dollars, with projections pointing to billions in value over the next decade. Growth is fueled by both product innovation and shifting consumer attitudes towards natural, science-backed pet nutrition.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/postbiotic-pet-food-market Growth DriversHealth-focused pet owners: Consumers are no longer just feeding pets for energy; they’re feeding them for immunity, longevity, and mental wellness.Rise in chronic pet diseases: Digestive issues, obesity, and allergies in dogs and cats have pushed the demand for functional ingredients.Product stability: Unlike probiotics, postbiotics are heat-stable and do not require refrigeration making them easy to integrate into dry foods, snacks, and toppers.Innovation from pet brands: Leading pet food manufacturers are launching formulas with specific benefits, such as improved coat health, better digestion, and reduced inflammation.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America holds the largest share of the market. The U.S. continues to dominate due to high pet ownership, advanced veterinary healthcare, and rising demand for clean-label, functional food options. Retailers are stocking more shelf-stable postbiotic options across pet specialty stores and e-commerce platforms.EuropeEurope is catching up fast, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. Many European pet owners are environmentally conscious, leading to a preference for naturally derived, sustainable ingredients which postbiotics often are. Regulatory clarity and product labelling laws also contribute to consumer trust.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Pet ownership is rising dramatically in China, India, and Southeast Asia, along with spending on premium nutrition. Japan, in particular, is leading in innovation and R&D for pet food enriched with postbiotic blends.Latin America & Middle EastThese regions are at earlier stages of adoption, but growing awareness and economic development are beginning to shape demand. Premiumization trends are gaining traction, especially among urban pet ownersCompetitive LandscapeRoyal CaninNestle Purina Pet Care CompanyMars Inc.Chr. HansenKinglike DSM N.V.DowDuPontEvonik IndustriesLand O'LakesLallemandBluestar Adisseo Co.Market Segmentation:By Pet Type: Cat, Dog, OthersBy Form: Dry, Liquid, Capsule, OthersBy Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=postbiotic-pet-food-market Latest DevelopmentsOn March 28, 2023, Singapore-based company TruMune Postbiotics made a significant move in the pet care industry by introducing postbiotic supplements. The company launched a total of 11 products under its brand name, Furment, aimed at enhancing pet health and wellness.Latest News – USAGrowing Retail ExpansionU.S. pet stores and online retailers have expanded their postbiotic product offerings in 2025. Shelf space for functional pet nutrition is growing, especially in natural food aisles and vet-recommended categories.Premium Segment on the RiseAmerican consumers are opting for customized nutrition, including breed-specific and age-specific formulas enriched with postbiotics. Pet parents are spending more on advanced health solutions, seeing these products as long-term wellness investments.Functional Toppers TrendingSprinkle-on toppers are becoming increasingly popular as an easy way to enhance pet food with added flavor and nutrition. These are especially appealing to owners with picky eaters, as they enhance both flavor and nutritional content.Latest News – JapanInnovation in Senior Pet NutritionIn Japan, 2025 has seen the release of specialty pet foods aimed at aging cats and dogs. These formulas often combine fermented ingredients and postbiotics to aid digestion and reduce inflammation in older pets.Traditional Meets ModernSome Japanese companies are blending traditional fermentation techniques like those used in sake and miso with modern pet science to create unique postbiotic formulations. These blends are gaining popularity among holistic pet owners.Clinical Trials for Inflammatory ReliefUniversities in Japan are conducting studies on the use of postbiotics to manage chronic intestinal inflammation in dogs. Early results suggest significant benefits, opening the door for future prescription pet diets.Expert' s OutlookThe future of postbiotic pet food looks bright. As science continues to highlight the benefits of gut health, and as consumers demand transparency and function in every meal, postbiotics are likely to become a standard part of pet nutrition. The market will see more cross-collaborations between food scientists, veterinarians, and consumer brands.Expect more personalized products, vet-prescribed formulas, and science-backed claims in marketing. With the global population of companion animals rising and with humans treating them more like family than ever before the postbiotic pet food market is well-positioned for lasting success.Purchase Industry Subscription Today – Make Smarter Decisions Tomorrow: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Here are the Experts Researched Related Reports By DataM intelligence

