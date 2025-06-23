Amusement Parks Global Market Sees Steady Growth, Expected To Shoot Up To $99.34 Billion In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Amusement Parks Market Evolved In Recent Years, And What's The Forecast For The Next Five Years?

The amusement parks market size has grown consistently in recent years, climbing from $95.54 billion in 2024 to an expected $99.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.0%. The growth during the historic period is a culmination of strong economic growth in emerging markets, a shift towards leisure experiences, a surge in earning capacity, and the rising popularity of mobile applications for amusement parks.

What Are The Projections For The Amusement Parks Market In The Coming Years?

As the amusement parks market industry evolves, it is poised to see a steady growth in the next few years, culminating in an estimated market size of $114.77 billion in 2029. This translates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.7%. The growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as government support, increased urbanization, the prevalence of social media, and significant investments in themed amusement parks. Emerging trends include leveraging IoT for operational efficiency, an emphasis on green energy for ride operations, renewing focus on retractable roofs and enclosures, tapping into virtual and augmented reality technologies, prioritizing sustainable operations, and promoting platforms for ride booking for patrons.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Amusement Parks Market? Interestingly, one of the main drivers propelling the growth of the amusement parks market is the increase in international tourism. This refers to traveling outside one's customary location for leisure, business, or other purposes. As international tourism grows, amusement parks play a crucial role by attracting travelers from across the globe, turning their localities into tourist hotspots.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Amusement Parks Market Space, And What Role Do They Play In Market Trends?

Major players operating in the amusement parks market include The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land Company Ltd, Seaworld Entertainment Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Maruhan, Cedar Fair Entertainment, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Vail Resorts, Inc., Aspro Parks, Della Adventure Park, Wonderla Holiday, China Travel Service Hong Kong, USJ Co., Ramoji Group and Village Roadshow Limited VRL, among others. Additionally, companies are focusing on innovative developments like immersive aquatic attractions to fortify their market position. Immersive aquatic attractions are a type of attraction that uses technology and storytelling to take visitors to an underwater world.

How Is The Amusement Parks Market Segmented?

The amusement parks market is segmented by –

1 Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades

2 Revenue Source: Tickets, Food And Beverages, Hotels And Resorts, Merchandise, Other Revenue Sources

3 Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 To 39 Years, 40 To 59 Years, 60 To 74 Years, 75 Years And Above

4 Visitors’ Gender: Male, Female

Subsegments include:

1 By Theme Parks: Adventure Theme Parks, Fantasy Theme Parks,

Cultural Theme Parks, Educational Theme Parks

2 By Water Parks: Indoor Water Parks, Outdoor Water Parks, Water Attractions Slides, Wave Pools, Lazy Rivers

3 By Amusement Arcades: Family Entertainment Centers FECs, Video Game Arcades, Skill-Based Game Arcades, Redemption Arcades

What Does The Regional Analysis Tell Us About The Amusement Parks Market?

In 2024, North America commanded the largest region in the amusement parks market. Meanwhile, Western Europe is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

