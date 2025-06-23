SLX Markets Launches First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Trading Commercial Judgments

SLX Markets, a commercial judgments fund & trading platform, has launched an online marketplace enabling the purchase & sale of commercial litigation judgments.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLX Markets, LLC, a commercial judgments fund and trading platform , has launched the first-ever online marketplace enabling the purchase and sale of commercial litigation judgments. This pioneering application creates an accessible venue for judgment holders and investors to transact directly—something previously unavailable in the $100+ billion U.S. commercial judgment market."Until now, trading commercial judgments has relied heavily on brokers and private networks,” said Ryan Vollenhals, Managing Director and co-founder of SLX Markets. “Our platform introduces much-needed liquidity and transparency to this historically opaque sector of the investment world.”Only an estimated 20–30% of commercial judgments are ever fully collected, creating a substantial market for enforcement and secondary trading. Commercial litigation judgments include unpaid court-awarded debts arising from breach of contract, fraud, business torts, lease defaults, and other commercial litigation.SLX Markets aims to modernize and standardize the way commercial judgments are exchanged, providing greater efficiency and accessibility to both institutional and individual investors.To learn more or register for access, visit: www.slxmarkets.com

