Peripheral IV Catheters Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peripheral IV catheters market size has witnessed a robust growth in recent years. The market value is projected to elevate from $5.43 billion in 2024 to $5.79 billion in 2025, underlining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The significant growth can be attributed to elements such as the expansion of healthcare facilities, the aging population and chronic diseases, increased hospital admissions, and the rising demand for vascular access devices.

What Is The Projected Market Size For Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

The peripheral IV catheters market size is projected to experience an accelerated growth trajectory in the forthcoming years. The market is set to soar to an estimable $8.36 billion by 2029, boasting a CAGR of 9.6%. The forecast period growth is expected to be fueled by factors such as minimally invasive procedures and catheters, short peripheral catheters for outpatient care, catheter-related bloodstream infection prevention, expansion of home healthcare, integration of antimicrobial coatings. Major trends anticipated for the forecast period encompass ultrasound-guided peripheral iv catheter insertion, reduced complications and catheter failure, wireless communication for catheter monitoring, patient-centered catheter care, and a shift toward disposable catheters.

What Will Drive The Growth Of The Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

The growth of the peripheral IV catheters market is largely dependent on the augmentation of home healthcare services. These services, consisting of both medical and non-medical care, are offered to individuals at their residences, enabling them to recover from illness, accidents, or surgery, or manage chronic medical conditions. The use of peripheral IV catheters in home healthcare not only enhances patient comfort, but also facilitates critical treatments for individuals with chronic or urgent medical concerns. To circumvent potential complications and ensure successful therapy administration, healthcare personnel are required to implement effective maintenance, assistance, and surveillance of these catheters in the home environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

The principal entities operating within the peripheral IV catheters market encompass global organizations like Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc., Vygon SAS,Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc., and Medical Components Inc., amongst several others. These players are continuously striving to unlock potential market opportunities through innovative product design and offerings.

What Are The Current Trends In The Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

Major companies in the peripheral IV catheter market are channeling their strategies towards the development of innovative products, such as peripheral intravascular lithotripsy catheters. Designed to meet the needs of their existing consumers, these peripheral intravascular lithotripsy IVL catheter devices aid in treating calcified peripheral lesions in blood vessels by disrupting calcium deposits, enhancing vessel function and blood flow, while mitigating damage.

How Is The Peripheral IV Catheters Market Segmented?

The peripheral iv catheters market is categorized based on:

1 Product Type: Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters PIVC

2 Technology: Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheters PIVC, Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheters PIVC

3 End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

Subsegmented into:

1 Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters: Over-the-Needle Catheters, Winged Infusion Sets

2 Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters PIVC: Safety Catheters, Antimicrobial Catheters, Smart Catheters.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Peripheral IV Catheters Market?

North America reigned as the most substantial region in the peripheral IV catheters market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed within the peripheral IV catheters market report envelope Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

