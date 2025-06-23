Pet Raw Food Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $7.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet raw food report describes and explains the pet raw food market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global pet raw food market reached a value of nearly $3.67957 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.55% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $3.67957 billion in 2024 to $6.20313 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.01%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.30% from 2029 and reach $10.12545 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the pet raw food market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the pet raw food market such as:

Strengthening business capabilities by establishing strategic partnerships

Enhancing business operations through the launch of new products and solutions

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that pet raw food companies enhance offerings:

Introducing innovative raw dog meals in convenient block and nugget formats

Utilizing gentle drying technology to better preserve nutrients in raw pet foods

Launching raw and frozen dog food products that provide balanced nutrition

Transforming pet nutrition with freeze-dried raw meal solutions

Promoting improved coat health and vitality in pets through advanced raw diet formulations

Driving innovation in the raw pet food market through strategic investments

What Is Pet Raw Food: Market Overview?

The pet raw food market size refers to the production, distribution, and sale of uncooked and minimally processed food products formulated to meet the nutritional needs of domesticated animals, primarily dogs and cats.

Pet raw foods are available in various formats, including frozen, freeze-dried, dehydrated, and kibble-plus formulations, and are typically composed of raw meats, organs, bones, vegetables, and fruits. They are used as either complete meals or supplemental components of a pet’s diet and are chosen for their perceived health benefits, such as improved digestion, healthier skin and coat, increased energy, better dental health, and reduced allergy symptoms.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Pet Raw Food Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 8.77% of the total market in 2024. Stella & Chewy’s LLC was the largest competitor with a 2.63% share of the market, followed by:

Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Natures Menu Ltd.

Open Farm Inc.,

Instinct Pet Food,

Bravo Pet Foods LLC

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Sojos LLC

Bella & Duke Ltd.

Red Dog Blue Kat

