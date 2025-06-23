Global Accounts Payable Automation Market To Reach $5.44 Billion By 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Accounts Payable Automation Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Accounts Payable Automation Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Accounts Payable Automation Market Evolved In Recent Years, And What's The Future Forecast?

The accounts payable automation market has seen substantial growth recently. Projected to surge from $4.48 billion in 2024 to $5.44 billion in 2025, this significant escalation is driven by an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.4%.

The accounts payable automation market is projected to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching $11.81 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%.

What Has Propelled The Exponential Growth Of Accounts Payable Automation Market?

The rise in market size in the historic period is the result of inefficiencies in manual processes, paper-based invoicing, the advent of ERP systems, cost and time savings, and a keen focus on risk management. Also, as digitization is expected to fuel the growth of the accounts payable automation market, it implies the process of converting information, data, or content from analog or physical formats into a digital form, often involving the use of computers and digital technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11960&type=smp

The Role Of Growing Digitization In The Accounts Payable Automation Market?

Digitization harnesses accounts payable automation to streamline financial transactions, invoices, and payments, reduce manual tasks, minimize errors, and accelerate workflow. This technology aims to enhance accuracy, save time, and achieve cost-efficiency, ultimately reducing errors and enhancing efficiency within a responsive, agile, digitized business environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Accounts Payable Automation Market?

Major companies operating in the accounts payable automation market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Sage Group PLC., Bill.com, Coupa Software, Comarch SA, AvidXchange Holdings, Kofax Inc., Zycus Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Esker, FinancialForce, and more.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounts-payable-automation-global-market-report

How Does Technological Advancement Influence Accounts Payable Automation Market?

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining traction in the accounts payable automation market. The top firms operating in the accounts payable automation market are concentrating on enhancing the functionality of accounts payable automation services through various technologies.

Key Segments Of The Accounts Payable Automation Market?

The accounts payable automation market is segmented –

1 By Component: Solution, Service

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4 By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Consumer Goods And Retail, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Solution: Invoice Management Solutions, payment processing solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Data Capture Solutions, Reporting And Analytics Solutions

2 By Service: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services

Where Does The Accounts Payable Automation Market Stand Regionally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the accounts payable automation market. The market report also covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Accounting And Auditing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounting-and-auditing-global-market-report

Accounting And Budgeting Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounting-and-budgeting-software-global-market-report

Accounting Educational System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounting-educational-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.