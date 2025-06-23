Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's aPharma And Biotech CRM Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $17.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharma and biotech CRM software report describes and explains the pharma and biotech CRM software market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global pharma and biotech CRM software market size reached a value of nearly $4.33817 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $4.33817 billion in 2024 to $6.55426 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.60%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2029 and reach $9.85068 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the pharma and biotech CRM software market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the pharma and biotech CRM software market such as:

Prioritizing strategic partnerships to better serve industry needs and reinforce market position

Expanding operational capabilities through the launch of new products and solutions

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that pharma and biotech CRM software companies enhance offerings:

Emphasizing the integration of electronic health records (EHR) into pharmaceutical CRM systems

Leveraging strategic partnerships to drive innovation in pharma and biotech CRM solutions

Advancing voice-controlled CRM interfaces to enhance productivity in pharmaceutical sales

What Is Pharma And Biotech CRM Software: Market Overview?

The pharma and biotech customer relationship management (CRM) software market refers to the specialized segment of CRM systems designed to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This software supports organizations in managing relationships with healthcare professionals, hospitals, distributors, research institutions, and regulatory bodies.

The pharma and biotech CRM software involves the development of customizable platforms that integrate with existing enterprise systems such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and data analytics tools. These platforms are built to support various functionalities, including field force automation, key opinion leader (KOL) engagement, regulatory tracking, sample management, and multi-channel marketing. Leading software vendors invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing to create more agile, scalable, and intelligent CRM solutions tailored to the pharma and biotech industries.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 94.96% of the total market in 2023. Veeva Systems Inc was the largest competitor with a 26.81% share of the market, followed by:

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Salesforce.com Inc

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Pega Systems Inc

HubSpot Inc

Indegene Private Limited

