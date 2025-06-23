Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends
The Business Research Company's aPharma And Biotech CRM Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharma and biotech CRM software report describes and explains the pharma and biotech CRM software market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global pharma and biotech CRM software market size reached a value of nearly $4.33817 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $4.33817 billion in 2024 to $6.55426 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.60%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2029 and reach $9.85068 billion in 2034.
What strategies are being adopted by key players in the pharma and biotech CRM software market?
The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the pharma and biotech CRM software market such as:
Prioritizing strategic partnerships to better serve industry needs and reinforce market position
Expanding operational capabilities through the launch of new products and solutions
Get The Complete Scope Of The Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharma-and-biotech-crm-software-global-market-report
To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that pharma and biotech CRM software companies enhance offerings:
Emphasizing the integration of electronic health records (EHR) into pharmaceutical CRM systems
Leveraging strategic partnerships to drive innovation in pharma and biotech CRM solutions
Advancing voice-controlled CRM interfaces to enhance productivity in pharmaceutical sales
What Is Pharma And Biotech CRM Software: Market Overview?
The pharma and biotech customer relationship management (CRM) software market refers to the specialized segment of CRM systems designed to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This software supports organizations in managing relationships with healthcare professionals, hospitals, distributors, research institutions, and regulatory bodies.
The pharma and biotech CRM software involves the development of customizable platforms that integrate with existing enterprise systems such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and data analytics tools. These platforms are built to support various functionalities, including field force automation, key opinion leader (KOL) engagement, regulatory tracking, sample management, and multi-channel marketing. Leading software vendors invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing to create more agile, scalable, and intelligent CRM solutions tailored to the pharma and biotech industries.
Ready to Dive into Something Exciting? Get Your Free Exclusive Sample of Our Research Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15442&type=smp
Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?
The top ten competitors in the market made up to 94.96% of the total market in 2023. Veeva Systems Inc was the largest competitor with a 26.81% share of the market, followed by:
IQVIA Holdings Inc
Salesforce.com Inc
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Microsoft Corporation
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
Pega Systems Inc
HubSpot Inc
Indegene Private Limited
We Offer Customized Report, Click Here
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/Customise?id=15442&type=smp
Learn More About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.
Contact Us:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow Us On:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.