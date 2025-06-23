Sodium Sulphite Market is Set to Globally Reach US$ 131.3 Million by 2035 at 6.5% CAGR | Fact.MR

Sodium Sulphite Market grows steadily with rising demand in water treatment, food preservation, and pulp industries across Asia-Pacific and North America.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sodium sulphite market is projected to grow from USD 86.6 million in 2025 to USD 131.3 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.5%, according to Fact.MR. In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led market growth, driven by rising demand from China’s paper industry and India’s growing food and beverage sector.In contrast, North America experienced regulatory hurdles, as FDA restrictions on sodium sulphite use in food limited market expansion. Nonetheless, steady demand across industrial and food-grade applications is expected to sustain overall market growth through the forecast period.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Sodium Sulphite Industry Dynamics and OutlookThe sodium sulphite market is witnessing steady growth, primarily fueled by rising demand from the paper, food and beverage, and water treatment industries—especially across Asia-Pacific. While regulatory challenges and environmental concerns pose constraints in North America and Europe, emerging markets offer strong opportunities, particularly as the industry explores greener alternatives. However, raw material price volatility and the presence of substitute chemicals remain notable risks.Pulp Industry Growth Fuels Market ExpansionThe paper and pulp industry continues to be a key growth driver, with countries like China and India contributing significantly due to rapid industrialization and increased production. Additionally, sodium sulphite's role as a preservative and reducing agent in the food sector, and its growing use in industrial applications, further supports overall market expansion.Sodium Sulphite Demand Analysis and Market ImpactThe sodium sulphite industry operates within a complex, interconnected value chain involving producers, manufacturers, regulators, investors, technology providers, and end-users. Each stakeholder plays a critical role in driving growth, identifying opportunities, managing risks, and shaping strategic partnerships.Chemical manufacturers and raw material suppliers dominate production, influencing supply dynamics, innovation levels, and cost structures. Their decisions largely define the pace of industry advancement. However, these players are now under increased pressure due to tightening environmental regulations and growing demand for sustainable production practices.As competition intensifies, manufacturers are actively pursuing cleaner technologies and operational efficiencies to remain cost-effective and compliant. This shift not only supports regulatory alignment but also opens up new opportunities in eco-conscious markets, particularly in regions with expanding industrial infrastructure and environmental reforms.Regional Outlook:In the United States, the sodium sulphite industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2035, fueled by rising demand in water treatment and industrial applications. The compound is essential in dechlorination, particularly in municipal water systems where chlorine removal is critical for safety compliance. Additionally, the robust paper and pulp industry—especially in recycling operations—drives consumption due to sodium sulphite’s role in breaking down wood and reducing lignin content.In the United Kingdom, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the same period. Growth is led by its increased use in modernized water treatment systems as a reliable dechlorinating agent. The push for enhanced water quality and infrastructure protection is amplifying demand for effective chemical solutions. Furthermore, the U.K.’s paper recycling sector continues to utilize sodium sulphite for bleaching and pulping processes, reinforcing its importance in the country’s sustainability and resource recovery initiatives.Key PlayersBASFIneos CalabrianINDSPEC ChemicalSolvay Minerals Inc.Olympic ChemicalSouthern IonicsAditya Birla ChemicalsHemani GroupGuangdi ChemicalsRongda ChemicalJinchuan Group Limited (JNMC)Kayon ChemicalsKey StrategiesAs the sodium sulphite industry evolves, key stakeholders are adopting differentiated strategies to navigate market shifts, competitive dynamics, regulatory pressures, and technological changes.Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing innovation and sustainability, channeling investments into R&D to create eco-friendly production methods and high-efficiency chemical solutions. These advancements help align with global environmental standards while enhancing competitiveness in a tightening regulatory landscape.Meanwhile, investors are closely tracking emerging opportunities, focusing on high-growth sectors like water treatment, where demand for dechlorination agents is rising. To mitigate risk in this complex and regulated industry, many are diversifying portfolios by backing companies with strong sustainability credentials and long-term strategic positioning. 