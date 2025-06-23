Irrigators to receive 100 per cent of their River Murray allocation for fifth year running

Release date: 23/06/25

For the fifth successive year, South Australian River Murray water users will start the 2025-26 water year with 100 per cent of their allocation, highlighting the successful management of the resource under both state and federal Labor.

Allocations will be issued for use from 1 July 2025 and irrigators will start the financial year with full allocations.

The good news comes as the State Budget provided $71.1 million over three years for River Murray constraints measures which remove barriers to the delivery of environmental water to floodplains and wetlands.

The Budget also contained a further $20.9 million over three years for councils to reduce the reliance on River Murray water by investing in alternative water resources and infrastructure.

A recent assessment of environmental outcomes in South Australia under the Murray Darling Basin Plan shows environmental water is having a positive impact on ecosystems, biodiversity and habitat quality.

This includes increasing connectivity of wetlands and floodplains which has improved outcomes for native freshwater fish, vegetation and waterbird species.

The report also emphasises the need to recover the 450GL of environmental water as soon as possible, and from the southern Basin, to maximise environmental outcomes across the system, including increasing resilience to climate change.

In line with the Water Allocation Plan for the River Murray Prescribed Watercourse, irrigators will not be able to carryover unused water from the previous year as the projected minimum opening allocation announced on 15 April 2025 was greater than 50 per cent.

As the opening allocation is 100 per cent, no more allocation announcements are scheduled for the 2025-26 water year.

The next allocation announcement will be a projected minimum opening allocation for the 2026-27 water year, which will be made on 15 April 2026.

For more information visit the Department for Environment and Water’s website and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority website.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Despite record low rainfall in some parts of South Australia, River Murray irrigators can go into another water year with the confidence of having full allocations available to them.

The full opening of allocations is good news for river communities including those who rely on the river to make a living.

After years of mismanagement of the River Murray by state and federal Liberal governments, including the capitulation of David Spears to upstream states, the river is finally being properly managed for the benefit of irrigators, communities and the environment.