Mental health support services for South Australia’s drought-affected communities

The Malinauskas State Government is today outlining the details of its $2.5 million comprehensive mental health support strategy for South Australian communities impacted by the drought.

The Mental Health Support Program forms part of the State Government’s $73 million drought assistance package, which was first announced in November last year and expanded in April.

More than $1.2 million will be invested in expanding trusted NGO mental health service providers across regional SA including Centacare (with KWY), Uniting SA, Mind and Skylight, enabling these skilled and trusted local services to deliver more support to individuals and groups. These programs will involve mental health support workers on the ground who will work directly with affected community members.

Referral pathways are also being broadly expanded to ensure these services can be accessed through a range of new and locally established referrers, including Rural Financial Counsellors (via Rural Business Support), Family and Business Support Mentors and local GPs, plus self-referral from 1 July.

At least eight Men’s Tables will be formed over the next year – men’s mental health, suicide prevention and community-building initiatives that bring together groups of local men so they can build genuine connections over dinner – at a cost of $200,000, starting with the South East and expanding to at least one in every drought-affected region.

Increased mental wellbeing resources and the promotion of effective mental health tools for farmers and primary producers are also being rolled out. An $80,000 investment is being made in tools such as ifarmwell, an online platform developed by farmers for farmers which teaches skills to better cope with stress.

More than $600,000 is being invested into other wellbeing, resilience and mental health initiatives, including the provision of access to training, support, information and resources for the broader community as well as Aboriginal and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.

Targeted support such as counselling and suicide prevention will also be established to help each community’s most vulnerable people.

A targeted social media campaign for drought-affected residents has proven successful, reaching more than 276,000 people in four weeks. Posts have attracted engagement from many men, particularly within the 25–64-year-old age range.

That campaign has been extended for a further four weeks, featuring new images that promote phone, online and walk-in mental health support options available right now for those who need them.

The Drought Mental Health Support Program will ensure that even those facing the worst of circumstances will feel connected, supported and informed – if, and, or when they are ready to take that important next step towards getting the help they need.

Those needing mental health support or advice can call the Medicare Mental Health Line between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays at 1800 595 212.

Support is also available 24 hours a day, every day of the year through Lifeline (131 114) or, for urgent matters, by calling the Emergency Triage Liaison Service on 131 465.

Further information and resources can also be found at the SA Health website’s Drought Mental Health Support page.

For broader drought related matters, the PIRSA Recovery Hotline is available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 1800 931 314.

PIRSA is also providing drought response updates on its website.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Drought doesn’t just affect the land – it also affects the health of those living through it. This funding will ensure that they do not face this burden alone.

It is so important to meet the communities where they are, putting support directly into these affected regions where it’s needed most.

To anyone who has been affected by these devastating droughts, we see and hear you and are working to support you.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We know that the impacts from this drought will continue to be felt for some time, including the mental and emotional toll, which is why we have made a significant investment in mental health services as part of our Drought Support Package.

I encourage those impacted by the drought to make the most of these services and reach out for support during this difficult time.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

We know that farmers and regional communities are incredibly resilient, but even the strongest among us need support at times.

By investing in mental health support in these affected regions, we are investing in the long-term strength and sustainability of their communities.

Attributable to Executive Director Mental Health Strategy and Planning, Liz Prowse

This investment is a step towards meeting the mental health challenges of our rural communities that are often facing the most difficult challenges with limited resources.

Supporting mental health in the regions is essential to the wellbeing of families, communities and the future of regional Australia.