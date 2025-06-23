IBN Technologies Limited Joins TechUK to Advance Secure Digital Transformation Across the UK

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

IBN Technologies Ltd joins TechUK to drive secure digital transformation and innovation across the UK technology landscape.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies Limited, a globally recognized provider of Managed Cloud and Cybersecurity Services proudly announces its official membership with TechUK, the UK’s leading technology trade association, representing over 1,100 technology innovators and sector leaders.With over 26 years of experience serving clients globally, IBN has built a reputation for delivering cost-effective, scalable, and compliance-driven IT solutions tailored to the specific needs of SMBs—including 24x7 Managed SOC Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT) , Cloud Security Governance, and Multi-Cloud Management.“Joining TechUK reinforces our commitment to the UK’s vibrant SMB sector ,” said Mr. Ajay Mehta, Founder and CEO of IBN Technologies Limited. “We understand the unique cybersecurity and cloud transformation challenges that SMBs face—limited IT resources, evolving compliance needs, and the constant threat landscape. As part of TechUK, we’re excited to amplify our impact, share insights, and support small businesses on their digital journey.”As a member of TechUK, IBN will:Support UK SMBs in adopting secure and compliant cloud strategiesParticipate in TechUK’s working groups on cloud, cybersecurity, and data governanceContribute to shaping SME-friendly tech policy and innovation agendasEngage with industry peers, government, and public sector entities to drive SMB digital transformationIBN’s position as a Microsoft and AWS Solution Partner, combined with certifications in GDPR, ISO 27001, and global regulatory standards, ensures that SMBs receive enterprise-grade security services—without enterprise-grade complexity or cost.IBN serves over 500 clients across 10+ countries, offering dedicated expertise through a team of:1. Cloud Security Engineers (Azure, AWS, M365)2. Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH) for proactive protection3. ISO 27001 Lead Auditors to support regulatory alignment4. Solution Architects focused on simplifying hybrid and multi-cloud adoption for SMBsWhy It Matters for UK SMBs:UK small and medium enterprises are increasingly targeted by cyber threats yet often lack the in-house expertise to defend against them. Through its TechUK membership, IBN will work collaboratively to build awareness, provide hands-on guidance, and deliver managed cybersecurity and cloud services that help SMBs stay protected, productive, and compliant.🔗 Explore how IBN empowers UK SMBs with secure IT transformation at www.cloudibn.com About IBN Technologies LimitedIBN Technologies Limited is a trusted global provider of Managed IT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services with a strong focus on helping SMBs and mid-market organizations modernize their infrastructure, meet compliance obligations, and improve security posture. IBN’s solutions are tailored for flexibility, cost-efficiency, and operational continuity, backed by Microsoft and AWS expertise.About TechUKTechUK is the UK’s leading technology trade association, uniting over 1,129 member companies across the digital economy. TechUK connects business, government, and society to shape policy, promote digital adoption, and unlock growth for technology-driven organizations of all sizes—including SMEs.

