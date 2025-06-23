Defense Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Defense Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the defense market size has grown significantly. A remarkable escalation from $491.06 billion in 2024 to an estimated $527.06 billion in 2025 is projected, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Factors such as the increased use of military drones, heightened demand for attack and transport helicopters, lower interest rates, growing spending on military equipment, advances in autonomous fighter jets, and spiked military expenditure have all contributed to this robust growth.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Defense Market Size?

In forecasting the next few years, the defense market is poised to continue its strong growth journey. An impressive leap to $676.64 billion in 2029 is expected at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This anticipated growth can be linked to several factors, including government initiatives, technological advancements, increased internal and external security threats, advanced military helicopters, and increased military modernization efforts.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=1933&type=smp

What Are The Major Drivers In The Defense Market Forecast Period?

One of the major trends expected in the forecast period is the adoption of unmanned combat vehicles. Becoming more than a trend, these machines or motorized vehicles operate without any physical human intervention. Equipped with a set of sensors for 360-degree situational awareness and optical avoidance, steering actuators, brakes, and laser scanners, unmanned combat vehicles come with autonomous features that enable remote functioning of the vehicle. These vehicles predominantly inspect surroundings and relay information to the operator through teleoperation or make autonomous decisions to address situations fraught with multiple technical challenges.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Defense Market?

The defense market holds several major industry players, including the Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo SpA, Thales Group, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, among others. These companies have continually enhanced and expanded their platforms in the defense market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

What Are Some Emerging Trends in The Defense Market?

Companies operating in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing sector are increasingly investing in the development of autonomous fighter jets. These are jets that do not require human pilots to operate, and they can fly for extended periods. Equipped with sensors that scan for potential threats and process abundant amounts of information at a given time, these jets are adept at gathering intelligence about the enemy, blocking enemy aircraft's electronic systems, and dealing with other air threats.

How Is The Defense Market Segmented?

The defense market covered in this report is carefully segmented, including:

1 By Type: Air-Based Defense Equipment, Sea-Based Defense Equipment, Land-Based Defense Equipment, Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services, defense support, and auxiliary equipment.

2 By Operation: Autonomous Defense Equipment, Manual.

3 By Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Defense Market?

Asia-Pacific stood as the largest region in the defense market in 2024. Notably, Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The defense market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-equipment-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, our in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders help you stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.