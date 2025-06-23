Minister John Steenhuisen visits Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites, 23 Jun

The Minister of Agriculture Mr John Steenhuisen will visit the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of his visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites in Gauteng. The minister will be accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Vuyiswa Ramokgopha. The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biosecurity and disease management protocols in partnership with both provincial authorities and the private sector.

Media is invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 23 June 2025

Venue: Karan Beef Feedlot, Heidelberg, Gauteng

Time: 10:00

For media enquiries contact:

Joylene van Wyk

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

Tel.: 083 292 7399

Email: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za

