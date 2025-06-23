Minister John Steenhuisen visits Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites, 23 Jun
The Minister of Agriculture Mr John Steenhuisen will visit the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of his visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites in Gauteng. The minister will be accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Vuyiswa Ramokgopha. The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biosecurity and disease management protocols in partnership with both provincial authorities and the private sector.
Media is invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: 23 June 2025
Venue: Karan Beef Feedlot, Heidelberg, Gauteng
Time: 10:00
For media enquiries contact:
Joylene van Wyk
Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson
Tel.: 083 292 7399
Email: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.