A' International Furniture Design Awards Call for Nominations

A' Furniture Design Awards

A’ Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Nominations for A' International Furniture Design Awards

COMO, ITALY, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Furniture Design Awards. The A' Furniture Design Awards are open for entries by Furniture Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Furniture Brands, Furniture Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Carpenters and Artisans, Textile Designers, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Design Collaboratives, Experimental Design Labs, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Furniture Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Furniture Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Furniture Brands, Furniture Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Carpenters and Artisans, Textile Designers, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Design Collaboratives, Experimental Design Labs, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Furniture Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination; however, it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Furniture Awards consideration.Furniture Awards Timeline & EligibilityThe deadline for entries to A' Furniture Design Awards is on June 30, 2025. Results of the A' Furniture Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Furniture Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing, and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Furniture Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Furniture Design Awards : Chairs, Tables, Sofas, Beds, Cabinets, Shelves, Desks, Wardrobes and more. Furniture Awards subcategories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/1 Award for Good Furniture DesignThe A’ Design Prize for A' Furniture Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, a lifetime license to use the A' Furniture Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, an Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Furniture Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, the laureates of the A' International Furniture Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview, which will be published on Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Furniture Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared that contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for the award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, the logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure, and a portfolio that contains previews of other design projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Furniture Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore, there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service and the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Furniture Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success in winning the A' Furniture Design Awards.Furniture Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=1 to see past winners of the A' International Furniture Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/1 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Furniture AwardsThe A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Furniture Design Awards please visit designaward.com

