NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The NGOs and charitable organizations market size has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, and is projected to grow from $331.43 billion in 2024 to $353.21 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is spurred on by strong emerging markets, increased household disposable income, the development of partnerships between corporations and NGOs, and a marked enhancement in public donations.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size?

The sector is also set to see sustained growth in the coming years, with NGOs and charitable organizations market size expected to increase to $443.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. Trends driving this forecasted growth include a focus on corporate social responsibility, heightened environmental awareness, more widespread internet utilization, and overall economic growth. Predicted trends for the industry include the incorporation of mobile technologies and applications to streamline the donation process, the usage of crowdfunding platforms to attract greater investment, and strategic partnerships with corporations with a view to enact transformative change.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

Just like the industry itself, the key drivers who are influencing the transformation of the NGOs and charitable organizations market are also evolving in their strategies. Of these, the rise in corporate social responsibility CSR is projected to be a significant contributing factor in driving the market forward. CSR is a business model whereby companies integrate social and environmental considerations into their operational functions, corporate interactions and stakeholder relationships. It has become an increasing priority for businesses, as it forms a part of their vision to support various social causes. Moreover, younger generations, particularly millennials, have a tendency to affiliate with those brands that are committed to supporting social causes - therein enhancing corporate CSR expenditure.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

Integral to this evolving market are major NGOs and charitable organizations market, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières, AmeriCares, The American Red Cross, The Nature Conservancy, and UNICEF USA, among others. These organizations, along with others in the sector, are also focusing on the development of innovative solutions. These include satellite imagery and support services that enhance disaster response, environmental monitoring, and data-driven decision-making.

How Is The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Segmented?

The global NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented by:

- Type: Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations

- Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

- Organisation Location: Domestic, International

Subsegments include:

- Trust And Foundations: Private Foundations, Community Foundations, Family Foundations

- Voluntary Health Organizations: Disease-Specific Organizations, Health Promotion Organizations, Mental Health Organizations

- Human Rights Organizations: Advocacy Groups, Legal Aid Organizations, Refugee And Asylum-Seeker Support Groups

What Are The Regional Insights In The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market?

Regional analysis in 2024 shows that the largest NGOs and charitable organizations market was Asia-Pacific, followed closely by North America.

