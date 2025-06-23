The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Organic Food Global Market Report 2025: Swift Rise In Market Anticipated With CAGR Of 14.0%.

It will grow to $568.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Organic Food Market?

The organic food market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $279.19 billion in 2024 to $318.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising awareness of the benefits of organic products, increasing cases of food poisoning, strong economic growth in emerging markets, influence of digital media marketing and social media and COVID-19.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Organic Food Market?

Increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally are acting as a driver in the organic food market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption, and birth defects.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Organic Food Market?

Major companies operating in the organic food market include Danone S.A, The Kroger Co, General Mills Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Organic Valley, United Natural Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Riverford, Conagra Brands, Inc., Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt Ltd., Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd., Bansi Gir Gauveda, Geo-Fresh Organic, Nature Bio Foods Ltd., Nature Pearls Private Limited., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, Abbott Nutrition International, Bellamy's Organic Food Trading Shanghai Co. Ltd., Beijing Huiyuan Food and Beverage Co. Ltd., Parkers Organic Juices, Pepsi Lipton International, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd, 24 Mantra Organic.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Organic Food Market?

Major companies operating in the organic food market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative solutions, such as organic black tea, to cater to the growing demand for health-conscious beverages. Organic black tea refers to black tea that is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers.

How Is The Global Organic Food Market Segmented?

The organic food market is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Organic Meat, Poultry And Dairy, Organic Fruits And Vegetables, Organic Bread And Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food, Other Organic Products

2 By Application: Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels, Other Applications

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

Subsegments:

1 By Organic Meat, Poultry And Dairy: Organic Beef, Organic Chicken, Organic Eggs, Organic Milk And Cheese

2 By Organic Fruits And Vegetables: Organic Fresh Fruits, Organic Fresh Vegetables, Organic Frozen Fruits And Vegetables

3 By Organic Bread And Bakery: Organic Bread, Organic Pastries, Organic Snacks

What Insights Do Regional Analysis Provide In The Organic Food Market?

North America was the largest region in the organic food market in 2024. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global organic food market. The regions covered in the organic food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

