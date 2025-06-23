Global Physical Security Market Forecast To Reach $171.85 Billion By 2029 With 7% Annual Growth

Physical Security Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physical security report describes and explains the physical security market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global physical security market reached a value of nearly $122.50066 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $122.50066 billion in 2024 to $171.85168 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.00%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2029 and reach $235.12835 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the physical security market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the physical security market such as:

Aims to strengthen business capabilities by forming new partnerships

Focuses on enhancing business capabilities through the launch of new products and solutions

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that physical security companies enhance offerings:

Making strategic investments to drive innovation, broaden product offerings, and enter new regional markets

Emphasizing the adoption of cloud-based security solutions

Developing AI-powered tools to improve real-time threat detection, automate responses, and boost system efficiency

Pursuing strategic partnerships to co-develop advanced technologies

Prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge mobile application solutions

Innovating smart access and automation systems to enhance user safety, convenience, and intelligence

Creating unified, enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for comprehensive business needs

Focusing on product innovation, especially in touchless technology and access control systems

Advancing technologies like Advanced Identity Manager (AIM) for enhanced identity management

What Is Physical Security Market Overview?

Physical security refers to the protection of people, hardware, software, networks, and data from physical actions and events that could cause serious loss or damage to an organization. This includes protection from intrusions, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and other physical threats. The primary purpose of physical security is to safeguard people and physical assets (like buildings, equipment, and data centers) from physical threats such as unauthorized access or entry, theft or burglary, vandalism or sabotage, fire, flood, and other natural disasters, terrorist or violent attacks.

Complementary products and services include cybersecurity solutions, surveillance systems, access control mechanisms, and emergency response protocols. These systems are implemented through a combination of hardware and software components, integrated to monitor, detect, and respond to potential threats. They are deployed in diverse environments, from urban centers to remote industrial sites, and are produced by specialized security firms and technology providers.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Physical securitys Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 25.50% of the total market in 2023. Allied Universal Security Services LLC. was the largest competitor with a 4.38% share of the market, followed by:

the Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Secom Co. Ltd.

Securitas AB

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Assa Abloy AB

Johnson Controls International plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

