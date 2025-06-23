The Heavy Construction Equipment Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

Heavy Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Heavy Construction Equipment Market Grown Recently And What Are The Projections?

The heavy construction equipment market size has shown remarkable growth in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $204.24 billion in 2024 to $219.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. Factors responsible for this growth in the historic period include expansion in the construction industry, a rise in demolition activities, infrastructure investment, and government initiatives, as well as considerations for sustainability and the environment.

What Does The Future Hold For The Heavy Construction Equipment Market?

This upward trend is expected to continue in the future. The size of the heavy construction equipment market is expected to rise to $289.86 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to infrastructure modernization, sustainable construction practices, global mining industry expansion, focus on operator safety, development in emerging markets, and a rise in the rental market. Key trends in the forecast period include digital transformation in construction, technological advancements and automation, an uptake in electric and hybrid construction equipment, efficiency improvements with advanced hydraulic systems, and the use of telematics for fleet management.

What Are The Primary Drivers For The Growth Of This Market?

One of the primary drivers for the heavy construction equipment market's growth is expected to be the expansion of government infrastructure development projects. In recent years, the majority of countries' governments have shifted their focus more heavily to the infrastructure sector for economic development. They aim to provide world-class infrastructure within their countries with the construction of power plants, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure developments, among others. Heavy construction equipment facilitates these heavy tasks during infrastructure construction due to its high capacity and strength in lifting materials, as well as its resilience in harsh environmental conditions.

Who Are The Major Players In The Heavy Construction Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the heavy construction equipment market include The Volvo Group, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, among others. These industry giants have established a strong presence and continue to dominate the market landscape.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Heavy Construction Equipment Market?

Major companies are focusing on innovative technologies such as Independent Metering Valve Technology IMVT to enhance operational efficiency, improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and provide greater precision in machine performance. This ultimately leads to increased productivity and cost savings for end users.

How Is The Heavy Construction Equipment Market Segmented?

The heavy construction equipment market report provides segmentation across several categories:

1 Equipment Type: Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment

2 Application: Excavation And Demolition, Heavy Lifting, Tunneling, Material Handling, Recycling And Waste Management

3 End User: Infrastructure, Construction, Mining, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments provide further detailed categorization:

1 Earthmoving Equipment: Excavators, Bulldozers, Loaders, Graders, Dump Trucks, Backhoes

2 Material Handling Equipment: Cranes, Forklifts, Conveyor Systems, Hoists, Pallet Jacks

3 Heavy Construction Vehicles: Dump Trucks, Concrete Mixers, Asphalt Pavers, Rollers, Tow Trucks

4 Other Equipment: Generators, Air Compressors, Scaffolding, Paving Equipment, Drilling Machines

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Heavy Construction Equipment Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the heavy construction equipment market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The report also encompasses individual country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

