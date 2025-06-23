A Key Driver Transforming The Propulsion Systems Market 2025: Surge In Air Traffic Propels Growth

Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The propulsion systems market report describes and explains the propulsion systems market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global propulsion systems market reached a value of nearly $133.0925 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.97% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $133.0925 billion in 2024 to $192.42425 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.65%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2029 and reach $266.43897 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the propulsion systems market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the propulsion systems market such as:

Partnerships & collaborations to develop advanced technologies.

R&D investment in electric, hybrid, and sustainable propulsion.

Mergers & acquisitions to expand capabilities and market share.

Global expansion to enter emerging markets and grow presence.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that propulsion systems companies enhance offerings:

Development of electric propulsion systems for cleaner mobility.

Focus on green propulsion technologies to reduce emissions.

Strategic investments in next-gen propulsion innovations.

Adoption of cutting-edge tech like advanced electric motors.

Forming strategic partnerships to co-develop advanced solutions.

What Is Propulsion Systems Market Overview?

Propulsion systems refer to the mechanisms and technologies used to generate thrust that allows aircraft, missiles, aerial vehicles and spacecraft to move and accelerate. These systems are used by operators across commercial aviation, military and government agencies and space exploration organizations.

The main types of propulsion systems included in the market are air breathing and non-air breathing. The applications include airplanes, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and spacecraft. The end-users of the propulsion systems include commercial and government and military.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Propulsion Systems Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 60.20% of the total market in 2024. Safran S.A. was the largest competitor with a 10.61% share of the market, followed by:

General Electric (GE Aerospace/CFM International)

Raytheon Technologies

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

IHI Corporation

Thales Group

Moog Inc.

