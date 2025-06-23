Global Road Maintenance Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Road Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The road maintenance market report describes and explains the road maintenance market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across France, Germany and UK.

The road maintenance market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.49 billion in 2024 to $15.39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The road maintenance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart city initiatives, rising electric vehicle adoption, employing environmental regulations, population growth in urban areas, and increasing toll road development.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the road maintenance market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the road maintenance market such as:

Increased Traffic & Vehicle Use: Higher numbers of vehicles on the road contribute to congestion and accident risk.

Distracted and aggressive driving, along with speeding, are key contributors to road accidents.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that road maintenance companies enhance offerings:

Advanced Technologies: Companies use AI, sensors, and drones to detect cracks, potholes, and surface wear in real-time.

Predictive Maintenance: Data analytics helps predict future road issues, allowing for timely and cost-effective repairs.

Automation: Automated inspection systems reduce the need for manual checks, improving safety and efficiency.

Improved Infrastructure Quality: Continuous monitoring ensures better road quality and enhances public safety.

What Is Road Maintenance Market Overview?

Road maintenance refers to the systematic process of keeping roads and related infrastructure in good condition through routine upkeep and repairs. This includes a range of activities designed to ensure the road surface remains safe, functional, and durable over time. Road maintenance helps keep roads safe, smooth, and in good condition for drivers and pedestrians.

The road maintenance market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as pothole repair, crack sealing, drainage maintenance, and construction services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Road Maintenance Market?

Vinci SA

CRH Total

Group ACS

Hochtief AG

Eiffage S.A.

Bechtel Corporation

Dawson Road Maintenance

Colas Group

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Fluor Corporation

