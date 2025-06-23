Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Set For 8.4% Growth, Reaching $8.11 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hypochlorous Acid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Market For Hypochlorous Acid Strong And Growing?

Certainly! The hypochlorous acid market size has grown strongly in recent years, ascending from $5.4 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.87 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period is accredited to numerous factors such as expansion in veterinary applications, surge in the food industry, growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in the sale of portable sanitizers, and rising awareness about health hazards.

What Predictions Can Be Seen For The Hypochlorous Acid Market Size In The Coming Years?

The hypochlorous acid market size is anticipated to maintain its impressive pace of growth in the next few years, potentially reaching $8.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This projected growth can be attributed to a number of strategic market moves such as enhanced infection control measures, focus on cost-effectiveness, integration of green and sustainable chemicals, growth of the cosmetic industry, and increased veterinary healthcare services. Emerging innovations in the market, such as portable devices, the development of smart systems, advancements in the production of electrolyzed water, and ready-to-use hypochlorous acid solutions, are anticipated to be major growth catalysts in the forecast period.

How Does Food Safety And Sanitation Impact The Growth Of The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

The growing importance of food safety and sanitation is expected to drive the hypochlorous acid market forward. Practices and regulations framed for food safety and sanitation are designed to ensure the food is safe and free from contaminants, thus safeguarding public health. This growing significance is propelled by public health concerns, increased consumer awareness, and a focus on sustainability. Hypochlorous acid, with its strong antimicrobial capabilities, is highly effective at disinfecting surfaces, equipment, and food items, ultimately lowering the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Who Are The Key Players In The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

The hypochlorous acid market is highly competitive with a number of major companies operating, such as BASF SE, AGC Inc., Olin Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, The Clorox Company, Nipro Corporation, just to name a few. These companies are developing innovative products, like mist sprays, to expand their range and effectiveness, propelling the market further.

How Is The Hypochlorous Acid Market Segmented?

The hypochlorous acid market falls into several categories:

1 By Type: Sodium Hypochlorite; Calcium Hypochlorite; Other Types

2 By Application: Sanitizing Agent; Disinfecting Agent; Oxidizing Agent; Other Applications

3 By End Use: Personal Care; Wound Management; Food And Agriculture; Oil And Gas; Water Treatment; Other End Uses

Within these main segments, there are multiple subsegments, shedding further light on the diverse applications and types of hypochlorous acid.

What Are The Regional Insights For The Hypochlorous Acid Market?

North America ruled the roost in the hypochlorous acid market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report includes data coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, extending its reach to countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

