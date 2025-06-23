In-Depth Analysis Of The Travel Retail Tobacco Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025-2034
The Business Research Company's Travel Retail Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel retail tobacco report describes and explains the travel retail tobacco market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global travel retail tobacco market reached a value of nearly $8.04296 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.98% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $8.04296 billion in 2024 to $13.46618 billion in 2029 at a rate of 10.86%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% from 2029 and reach $21.53237 billion in 2034.
What strategies are being adopted by key players in the travel retail tobacco market?
The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the travel retail tobacco market such as:
Committed to enhancing business capabilities through the introduction of new products and services
Aiming to strengthen operations by launching innovative solutions
Focused on driving growth through continuous product rollouts
To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that travel retail tobacco companies enhance offerings:
Launching a first-of-its-kind heated tobacco product for adult smokers in UAE travel retail
Implementing a next-generation travel retail strategy targeting adult nicotine consumers
Forming a major partnership to expand duty-free retail operations at Kansai Airport
Expanding retail presence as a significant move in the Seoul airport duty-free market
What Is Travel Retail Tobacco Market Overview?
Travel retail tobacco encompasses the sale of tobacco products through duty-free and travel-exclusive retail outlets located in international transit zones such as airports, cruise ships, railway stations and border shops. These retail environments cater to travelers seeking tax-exempt or exclusive tobacco products during their journeys.
The usage of travel retail tobacco products mirrors that of their domestic counterparts, with consumers smoking cigarettes or cigars, using smokeless tobacco, or utilizing next-generation products like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco devices. These products are predominantly used in private settings, respecting public smoking regulations.
Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Travel Retail Tobacco Market?
The top ten competitors in the market made up to 66.52% of the total market in 2024. Avolta AG was the largest competitor with a 24.02% share of the market, followed by:
Lagardère Group
China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (CTG)
DFS Group Ltd
Lotte Duty Free
Dubai Duty Free
Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG
King Power International Group
Qatar Duty Free Co
Aer Rianta International
