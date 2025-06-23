In-Depth Analysis Of The Travel Retail Tobacco Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025-2034

Travel Retail Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Travel Retail Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel retail tobacco report describes and explains the travel retail tobacco market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global travel retail tobacco market reached a value of nearly $8.04296 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.98% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $8.04296 billion in 2024 to $13.46618 billion in 2029 at a rate of 10.86%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% from 2029 and reach $21.53237 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the travel retail tobacco market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the travel retail tobacco market such as:

Committed to enhancing business capabilities through the introduction of new products and services

Aiming to strengthen operations by launching innovative solutions

Focused on driving growth through continuous product rollouts

Get The Complete Scope Of The Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-retail-global-market-report

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that travel retail tobacco companies enhance offerings:

Launching a first-of-its-kind heated tobacco product for adult smokers in UAE travel retail

Implementing a next-generation travel retail strategy targeting adult nicotine consumers

Forming a major partnership to expand duty-free retail operations at Kansai Airport

Expanding retail presence as a significant move in the Seoul airport duty-free market

What Is Travel Retail Tobacco Market Overview?

Travel retail tobacco encompasses the sale of tobacco products through duty-free and travel-exclusive retail outlets located in international transit zones such as airports, cruise ships, railway stations and border shops. These retail environments cater to travelers seeking tax-exempt or exclusive tobacco products during their journeys.

The usage of travel retail tobacco products mirrors that of their domestic counterparts, with consumers smoking cigarettes or cigars, using smokeless tobacco, or utilizing next-generation products like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco devices. These products are predominantly used in private settings, respecting public smoking regulations.

Ready to Dive into Something Exciting? Get Your Free Exclusive Sample of Our Research Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6334&type=smp

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Travel Retail Tobacco Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 66.52% of the total market in 2024. Avolta AG was the largest competitor with a 24.02% share of the market, followed by:

Lagardère Group

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (CTG)

DFS Group Ltd

Lotte Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

King Power International Group

Qatar Duty Free Co

Aer Rianta International

We Offer Customized Report, Click Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/Customise?id=6334&type=smp

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.