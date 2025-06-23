Transformers Market Set to Surpass $103 Billion by 2031 | Smart Grids, EV Boom & Energy Demand Fuel Growth

The global transformers market is projected to grow from $58.6B in 2021 to $103B by 2031 ⚙️🔋, driven by smart grids & EV infrastructure demand

The global transformers market is projected to grow from $58.6B in 2021 to $103B by 2031 ⚙️🔋, driven by smart grids & EV infrastructure demand” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global transformers market was valued at $58.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $103.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. Transformers are essential components in modern power systems, playing a crucial role in the transmission and distribution of electricity across the globe.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6739 What is a Transformer?A transformer is a static electrical device that transfers electrical energy between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. Introduced by Michael Faraday in 1831, transformers have become the backbone of power transmission infrastructure, allowing voltage levels to be stepped up or down for efficient energy use and distribution.Key Drivers of the Transformers MarketRising Global Electricity Demand: As urbanization accelerates and industrial sectors expand, the global demand for electricity continues to surge, driving transformer installations in both developing and developed regions.Smart Grid Initiatives: Investments in smart grid projects, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, are creating high demand for advanced transformers equipped with smart monitoring capabilities.Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure: The rise in EV adoption, especially across the U.S., China, and Europe, requires extensive charging infrastructure, which in turn boosts transformer demand.Integration with Renewable Energy: Wind and solar power systems require transformers for grid connectivity and voltage control, further fueling market growth.Market Segmentation Highlights1. By TypeDistribution Transformers held nearly 50% of the market share in 2021 and are expected to remain dominant due to their wide application in utility and residential sectors.2. By Power RatingSmall Power Transformers (less than 5 MVA) accounted for over 40% of the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.3. By Cooling TypeAir-cooled transformers dominated with more than 60% share and are anticipated to grow at 6.3% CAGR due to lower maintenance needs and compact design.4. By ApplicationThe utility segment is the fastest-growing application area, expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Buy This Report (756 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3THsCP4 Regional Outlook🔹 Asia-Pacific:The region accounted for over 35% of the global market share in 2021. Countries like India and China are witnessing increased investment in solar energy and smart grid technology, which are key to transformer demand growth.🔹 LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa):Expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6%, driven by increased electricity demand in manufacturing and industrial zones.Key Market PlayersSome of the major companies leading innovation and manufacturing in the global transformer market include:ABB Ltd.Siemens AGGeneral ElectricEatonSchneider ElectricToshiba CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationCG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.VTC/GTSGB SMITThese companies are focusing on R&D, smart transformer deployment, and sustainability-driven solutions to stay competitive.Future Trends & OpportunitiesDigital Transformers with IoT integration for real-time monitoringCompact and mobile transformers for modular power systemsGrowing residential electrification in rural and semi-urban areasHybrid energy grid systems involving solar, wind, and traditional energy sourcesEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6739 COVID-19 ImpactThe pandemic led to temporary disruptions in transformer manufacturing due to supply chain breakdowns, import-export restrictions, and reduced industrial activity. However, post-2022, the market witnessed a rapid recovery fueled by resumed infrastructure development and accelerating green energy projects worldwide.ConclusionThe global transformers market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, supported by infrastructure development, clean energy transitions, and increasing electricity needs. 