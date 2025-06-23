Secretary of State for Cooperatives takes part in the 13th Edition of the “Government Page” Program

Mon. 23 of June of 2025, 11:31h

The 13th edition of the “Página do Governo” program was recorded on the morning of June 23rd, 2025, with the participation of the Secretary of State for Cooperatives, Arsénio Pereira da Silva, in the studio at the Government Palace. The broadcast will soon be aired on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL Portuguese acronyms) and disseminated in the national media, as well as on social networks.

During the interview, the Secretary of State for Cooperatives addressed the government's strategic priorities for the sector, the contribution of cooperatives to job creation and strengthening local economies. He also discussed the measures planned to improve access to finance, modernize logistical infrastructures and strengthen member training, with a view to ensuring the sustainability and growth of the sector.

This edition of “Página do Governo” also discussed the contribution of cooperatives to the promotion of sustainable tourism, the preservation of natural resources and the enhancement of Timorese cultural identity, as well as the main challenges facing the sector and the government's vision for its development until the end of the mandate.

The” Página do Governo" is an initiative promoted by the Office of the Spokesperson, led by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL. The program has Nélia Chaves as presenter, Ika Moniz as executive producer and has technical support from the communications teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson’s Office and the member of the Government interviewed. The aim is to strengthen transparency and proximity between the Executive and the population, so that everyone can follow the main actions and public policies underway in an accessible and informed way.

