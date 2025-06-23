Medical Gloves Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $14.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Gloves Market?

A noteworthy revelation in the report is the rapid growth of the medical gloves market size in recent years. The market is projected to escalate from a valuation of $8.67 billion in 2024 to an impressive $9.65 billion in 2025, basing on a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. The growth in this historic period can be credited to various factors such as the increas in the number of surgical procedures globally, inclining healthcare expenditure across emerging economies, escalating usage of disposable gloves in non-medical settings, and a burgeoning elderly population burdened with chronic conditions.

What Does The Future Hold For The Medical Gloves Market?

The trajectory of the medical gloves market size reveals promising trends for the coming years, with projected growth to $14.59 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to increasing preference for latex-free and biodegradable gloves, the trend of automation in glove manufacturing, the swelling demand from home healthcare services and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing, and the growing preference for nitrile gloves due to latex allergies. Also, the forecast period is characterized by significant trends including advancements in infection prevention in medical gloves, the integration of technology for antimicrobial gloves, development of eco-conscious production lines, integration into telehealth kits, and innovation in glove texturing for enhanced grip.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Medical Gloves Market?

One critical perspective on future growth in the medical gloves market is the projected increase in the number of surgeries. Surgeries refer to medical procedures involving manual or instrumental intervention to treat injuries or diseases, often by incising the body to repair or remove damaged tissue or organs. The increase in surgeries can be linked primarily with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, often requiring surgical intervention for management and treatment. Surgical gloves play a crucial part in safe surgical procedures by forming a protective barrier, minimizing infection risks, preventing patient and healthcare provider cross-contamination and preserving the mandatory sterility for optimized surgical outcomes. For instance, as in March 2023, according to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, the UK-based surgical organization reported 31,057 cosmetic surgeries in 2022 in the UK – a remarkable 102% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the escalation in the number of surgeries is fuelling the growth of the medical gloves market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Gloves Market?

Key industry players shaping the medical gloves market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Supermax Corporation Berhad, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Rubberex Corp M Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Akzenta International S.A., SHIELD Scientific, Erenler Medikal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Medical Gloves Market?

The report also highlights emerging trends in the industry. Major companies are rallying towards innovative products like powder-free biodegradable examination gloves to meet the growing preference for eco-friendly healthcare solutions. An instructive example is Cranberry, a US-based glove manufacturing company, which launched its Bio Nitrile Gloves in May 2023. These gloves present advanced biodegradable properties that prompt microbes in landfills to decompose 90% of the glove within 1.5 years, significantly minimizing long-term environmental impacts.

How Is The Medical Gloves Market Segmented?

The medical gloves market is covered in the report under various segments:

1 By Product Type: Reusable Gloves, Disposable Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves, Disposable Industrial Gloves

2 By Material Type: Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Polyisoprene

3 By Application: Surgical Procedures, Examinations, Research Facilities, Food Handling

4 By Distribution Channel: Brick And Mortar, E-Commerce

5 By End-User: Hospital, Clinical, Ambulatory Surgery., Diagnostic Center, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Reusable Gloves: Reusable Examination Gloves, Reusable Surgical Gloves

2 By Disposable Examination Gloves: Latex Examination Gloves, Nitrile Examination Gloves, Vinyl Examination Gloves, Chloroprene Examination Gloves

3 By Surgical Gloves: Latex Surgical Gloves, Nitrile Surgical Gloves, Other Surgical Gloves

4 By Disposable Industrial Gloves: Cleanroom Gloves, Laboratory Gloves

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medical Gloves Market?

The regional outlook of the medical gloves market sketches North America as the largest region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to clock the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

