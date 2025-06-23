The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

It will grow to $1.02 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market?

The medical near infrared imaging market size has experienced substantial growth in recent years. The value of the market, previously at $0.54 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $0.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. The growth during the historic period can largely be attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer, a shift towards less invasive procedures, rising healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development, the incorporation of NIR imaging into surgical navigation and the widening of application areas.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market?

The medical near infrared imaging market size is poised for further growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to reach $1.02 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a growing elderly population, a shift towards minimally invasive procedures, personalized treatment planning and real-time monitoring, a rise in FDA approvals, and an increased emphasis on early diagnosis. Key trends during the forecast period include integration with AI and machine learning, portable and handheld NIR imaging solutions, the development of NIR-enabled endoscopes, an increase in collaborations and partnerships, and automated and AI-assisted NIR imaging systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24303&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market Growth?

The surge in the prevalence of target diseases is expected to be a significant driver of growth for the medical near infrared imaging market in the future. Target diseases refer to specific medical conditions that are the focus of therapeutic intervention, research, or drug development, often selected based on their prevalence, severity, or the availability of effective treatments. The prevalence of targeted diseases is increasing due to a rise in exposure to environmental and lifestyle risk factors that contribute to the development of chronic and complex conditions requiring specialized treatment. Medical near-infrared imaging is used extensively in targeted diseases to provide real-time, non-invasive visualization of tissues and molecular processes, which facilitates early diagnosis and precise monitoring of treatment responses. For instance, in January 2024, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based non-profit organization, the number of new cancer cases in the United States is projected to increase to 2.00 million in 2024, up from 1.96 million in 2023. Therefore, the surge in the prevalence of target diseases is a significant driver for the growth of the medical near-infrared imaging market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-near-infrared-imaging-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market?

Key industry players operating in the medical near infrared imaging market include Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Nipro Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Oxford Instruments plc, Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd., LI-COR Inc., BIOPAC Systems Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Artinis Medical Systems B.V., Gowerlabs Ltd., Quest Medical Imaging B.V.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market?

Significant companies in the medical near infrared imaging market are progressively focusing on developing innovative products to improve surgical precision and enhance real-time tissue visualization. The development of NIR laparoscopic imaging systems is an example of this trend. These systems use near-infrared NIR light to offer an improved view of tissues, blood vessels, and lymph nodes during minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries. In November 2024, for instance, Irillic Private Ltd., a medical technology company based in India, launched Irillic L.nm. This device marks a significant breakthrough in surgical imaging technology, as it is India's first true 4K NIR laparoscopic imaging system. This innovation transitions fluorescence imaging from open surgeries to minimally invasive procedures, providing surgeons with unparalleled image clarity and real-time visual enhancement capabilities.

What Are The Segments Of The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market?

An overview of the segments highlights the breadth of the medical near infrared imaging market:

1 By Product Type: Instruments, Accessories, Software

2 By Technology: Continuous Wave CW Near Infrared Imaging, Pulsed Wave Near Infrared Imaging, Time-Domain Near Infrared Imaging

3 By Application: Oncological Imaging, Dermatology, Cardiovascular Imaging, Neurological Imaging, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1 By Instruments: Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Systems, Handheld Devices, Tabletop Systems, Portable Imaging Systems

2 By Accessories: Detectors And Sensors, Light Sources, Optical Filters, Imaging Lenses, Mounting Equipment

3 By Software: Image Analysis Software, Data Management Software, Workflow Integration Tools, Signal Processing Software, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Imaging Platforms

Which Regions Dominate The Medical Near Infrared Imaging Market?

North America was the largest region in the medical near infrared imaging market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-global-market-report

Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-specialty-bags-global-market-report

Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights underpinned by 1,500,000 datasets. Their optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.