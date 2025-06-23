The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Medical Needle-Free Injection Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

It will grow to $26.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Needle-Free Injection Market?

The global medical needle-free injections market has seen an impressive surge in recent years. The market size, which stood at $14.36 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $16.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. The growth during the historic period is majorly driven by the increasing demand for painless drug delivery, rise in self-administration of medications, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing adoption of home healthcare solutions as well as rising demand for needle-free alternatives.

What Is The Expected Market Size For The Medical Needle-Free Injection By 2029?

According to The Business Research Company’s Latest Report, the medical needle-free injection market is likely to witness rapid expansion in the next few years. Bolstering this growth is an increasing technological advancements in drug delivery systems, rising demand for personalized medicine, growing focus on patient comfort and convenience, expansion in biologics and biosimilars market, and increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging economies. The market is projected to grow to $26.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. Furthermore, major trends in the forecast period include advancement in jet injection technology, development of more compact and portable devices, innovation in combination drug delivery systems, advancement in microneedle technology for painless injections, and development of multi-dose needle-free injectors.

What Factors Are Driving Growth In The Medical Needle-Free Injection Market?

The increasing number of diabetes patients is expected to propel market growth. Diabetes, a chronic medical condition where the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar or glucose levels, is primarily driven by rising obesity rates, which increase the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. Medical needle-free injections offer diabetes patients a painless, non-intimidating way to administer insulin or other medications through high-pressure technology. This approach not only reduces discomfort, but also alleviates needle anxiety and enhances patient adherence to treatment. For instance, in June 2024, according to the National Health Service, a UK-based government department, 3,615,330 individuals registered with a general practitioner GP were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023, marking an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Medical Needle-Free Injection Market?

Major players operating in the medical needle-free injection market include Pfizer Inc., Medline Industries LP., Daicel Corporation, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Portal Instruments, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet Inc., RPK Group, National Medical Products Inc., Mika Medical, Injex Pharma AG, Crossject SA, InsuJet, NuGen Medical Devices Inc., Robbins Instruments, PICOCYL, MIT Canada Inc., AcuShot Needle Free, and FlowBeams. These industry giants are expected to continue playing a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Medical Needle-Free Injection Market?

Industry players, in a bid to maintain an edge, are focusing on developing advanced products like jet-based needle-free injection systems to enhance drug delivery efficiency and minimize patient discomfort. Notably, in November 2024, Sol-Millennium Medical Group, a US-based manufacturer of medical devices, launched the InsuJet, a needle-free insulin injection device, in Canada.

How Is The Medical Needle-Free Injection Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Spring-Based Needle Free Injectors, Laser-Powered Needle Free Injectors, Vibration-Based Needle Free Injectors

2 By Mode Of Delivery: Subcutaneous Delivery, Intramuscular Delivery, Intradermal ID Delivery, Intravenous IV Delivery

3 By Application: Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, Pain Management, Oncology, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users



What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medical Needle-Free Injection Market?

North America was the largest market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company, a firm with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, providing a competitive edge to stay ahead in the game. The company with 1,500,000 datasets combines in-depth secondary research, optimistic contribution, and unique insights from industry leaders.

